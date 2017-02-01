Image Image Credit Shawn Goldberg/Contributor via Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Contributor via Getty Images and Kristina Bumphrey/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Karena Evans, Roxana Baldovin and Vashtie Kola Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For decades, music videos have been an essential part of Hip Hop and R&B’s storytelling, shaping not only how we experience songs, but also how we view the artists themselves. While directors like Hype Williams, Dave Meyers and Benny Boom often dominate discussions about iconic visuals, a powerful group of women have been just as influential behind the camera. From gritty street narratives to surreal, avant-garde aesthetics, these directors have redefined the visual language of music, pushing creativity beyond traditional industry standards.

Much like in Hollywood and other corners of the entertainment industry, female directors in music videos have had to work twice as hard to be recognized. The industry has long been a boys’ club, with major budgets and big-name projects often funneled toward male directors. Despite these barriers, women have left an undeniable imprint on every part of the culture. Women have crafted visuals that shaped entire eras -- whether it’s Melina Matsoukas' radical reinvention of how Black women are seen in pop culture, Karena Evans’ emotionally charged storytelling in rap or Vashtie Kola’s effortless cool that helped define the alternative Hip Hop aesthetic of a new era.

As we continue to recognize the contributions of women to the betterment of society, it is crucial to shine a light on these creative forces. Their work isn’t just about making artists look good on screen -- it’s about capturing the soul of the music, pushing boundaries and telling stories that might otherwise go unheard. These 13 directors have directed some of the most iconic visuals in urban music and paved the way for the next generation of women behind the lens.

1. Karena Evans

Few directors have reshaped the modern Hip Hop aesthetic quite like Karena Evans. As the visionary behind Drake’s “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings,” Evans redefined how rap’s biggest star connected with audiences – through raw emotion, community-focused storytelling and an almost documentary-like authenticity. Her lens brings out the humanity in larger-than-life figures, making even the most opulent moments feel deeply personal. She’s proof that music videos can still have soul in an era dominated by streaming-era disposability.

2. Lacey Duke

If dream sequences and hypnotic color palettes had a lovechild, it would be Lacey Duke’s visuals. Whether crafting Janelle Monáe’s woozy, ethereal “I Like That” or bringing nostalgic, romantic warmth to H.E.R.’s “Could’ve Been,” Duke knows how to blur reality and fantasy while keeping the artist front and center. She injects a softness into Hip Hop and R&B that feels both surreal and deeply intimate, making her one of the industry’s most exciting directors.

3. Hannah Lux Davis

With her high-gloss, ultra-polished aesthetic, Hannah Lux Davis is a force in modern pop, rap and R&B visuals. She’s mastered combining mainstream appeal with eye-catching style, evident in videos like Nicki Minaj’s “Only,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and DJ Khaled’s “I Believe.” While some may argue her videos lean towards the commercial, there’s no denying her ability to create visual spectacles that stand the test of time.

4. Melina Matsoukas

A true auteur in music videos, Melina Matsoukas doesn’t just direct – she curates timeless moments. She’s responsible for Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” and Solange’s “Losing You,” three music videos that transcend the medium and live as cultural artifacts. Matsoukas blends activism, style and stunning cinematography, proving that music videos can be both radical and beautiful. Few directors have her knack for making visuals feel like movements rather than mere entertainment.

5. Vashtie Kola

Before “cool” had a blueprint, Vashtie (or Va$htie) Kola was already living it. A true creative polymath, she directed Kendrick Lamar’s “A.D.H.D.” and Joey BADASS’ “Waves,” bringing an effortlessly raw, indie feel to Hip Hop videos. Kola’s work captures a New York grittiness that’s often lost in the era of big-budget visuals. Her impact extends beyond the screen – whether in fashion, nightlife or film, she continues to be a tastemaker and cultural architect.

6. Roxana Baldovin

Few directors embrace color, humor and absurdity like Roxana Baldovin. Her projects are just plain fun, as seen in her playful work with the likes of Latto (“In n Out”) and Doja Cat (“Tia Tamara”). In an era where many Hip Hop visuals lean into darkness and excess, Baldovin dares to be quirky and campy without losing artistic credibility. She represents a fresh, much-needed shift in the way directors approach rap visuals.

7. Diane Martel

Name a more versatile director than Diane Martel – we’ll wait. From Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover,” to Method Man’s “All I Need (Razor Sharp Mix),” to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” Martel spent decades mastering the art of striking, memorable music videos. She understands how to highlight an artist’s presence, whether through dreamy aesthetics or outright controversy. Love her or hate her, Martel’s impact on R&B and Hip Hop visuals is undeniable.

8. Gina Prince-Bythewood

Before she became the award-winning filmmaker behind Love & Basketball and The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood honed her storytelling skills through music videos. She brought poetic depth to rap and R&B, directing videos for hitmakers like Fat Joe (“All I Need”) and Alicia Keys (“Love Looks Better”). Even in her early work, she proved that visuals in Black music could be as layered and emotionally rich as any feature film. Her work in both music videos and Hollywood speaks volumes about her talent and storytelling instincts.

9. Sanaa Hamri

Known for blending romance and sophistication in R&B videos, Sanaa Hamri is the woman behind Prince’s “Musicology,” Jadakiss’ “U Make Me Wanna,” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” There’s a glossy-yet-intimate quality to her work, making even the biggest stars feel approachable. Hamri also stepped into the world of TV and film, directing episodes of “Empire” and “Shameless,” proving that her storytelling instincts extend far beyond music videos.

10. Nzingha Stewart

A master of visual storytelling, Nzingha Stewart helped shape the neo-soul and conscious rap aesthetic as it grew in popularity. She directed Common’s “The Light,” Bilal’s “Soul Sista,” and Eve’s “Satisfaction,” each filled with rich, narrative-driven imagery. Stewart’s ability to create lush, cinematic visuals made her a standout at a time when Hip Hop was still navigating its relationship with artistry and storytelling.

11. Matilda Finn

For those who crave darker, more experimental visuals, Matilda Finn is the answer. Her work with The Weeknd (“Gasoline”) and Jay Rock (“For What It’s Worth”) feels like a fever dream – moody, surreal and unsettling. Finn thrives in discomfort, making music videos that feel like avant-garde short films. She represents the cutting edge of where Hip Hop and R&B – heck, any genre – can go when given the freedom to be truly artistic.

12. Tanu Muino

No one does sleek, high-fashion surrealism quite like Tanu Muino. Her work on Cardi B’s “Up,” Normani’s “Wild Side,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero” is a masterclass in bold, striking visuals. Muino’s videos feel like editorials come to life – sexy, dramatic and dripping in style. In just a few years, she established herself as one of the most exciting directors in the game, proving that music videos can still push boundaries in a way that feels fresh.

13. Malia Dishon

Malia Dishon, also known as maliaSHUTup, has carried the Dungeon Family’s creative legacy into a new era as a rising force in music video direction. Her work for the likes of Latto (“FTCU”) and Summer Walker (“Stretch You Out”) blends narrative depth with striking visual elegance. Rooted in storytelling, she crafts intentional, emotionally resonant frames that push artistic boundaries. Now expanding into music herself, her dual perspective as a director and artist further shapes the visuals that drive the culture forward.