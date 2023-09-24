Image Image Credit Ben Montgomery / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé fans attend the "Cowboy Carter Tour" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 16, 2025, in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Independence Day 2025 was a holiday like no other, thanks to the arrival of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” in Washington, D.C. It far exceeded any cookout or barbeque, filling Northwest Stadium with sequins, denim, and fringe. The show marked Queen Bey’s first time back since the “Renaissance World Tour,” and she definitely did not disappoint. Performing on the 4th of July right by the nation’s capitol made the event feel even bigger.

She opened the show with “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” a powerful, layered moment, and set the tone for a night full of joy, nostalgia, and meaning. But this wasn’t just another performance. Beyoncé gave us the entire COWBOY CARTER album, plus some of her most iconic throwbacks, RENAISSANCE bangers, and heartfelt family moments with Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. She honored longtime fans, reminded us of her legacy, and somehow still made it feel personal. The BeyHive came for the music, but left with a full-on experience. Here are five moments from the D.C. “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop that were truly unforgettable.

1. Beyoncé opening the show in a new American flag coat

Beyoncé opened her Fourth of July show draped in a full-on American flag fur coat — and trust, she knew exactly what she was doing. It was red, white, and bold, layered over a sparkly blue leotard covered in stars. But the real moment? She opened with her 2016 hit “Freedom,” which features Kendrick Lamar. Singing about the lack of it in the U.S., while wrapped in the flag, just outside the nation’s capital on Independence Day? Legendary. Only Beyoncé could turn an outfit into a message.

2. Blue Ivy Carter showing everyone that she’s an absolute star

Let’s be real — this might as well be called the “Blue Ivy Carter Tour.” Beyoncé’s eldest daughter made her grand entrance during “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” and didn’t let up. Blue also danced through “HOUSE,” “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’,” “Formation,” “Protector,” and then came that solo moment, which was a full dance break to Beyoncé's iconic “Déjà Vu,” toward the end of the show. That’s when I knew. The growth since the “Renaissance World Tour” was clear, but it was her confidence that saw the biggest evolution. She’s sharper, more in control, and clearly having the time of her life. Watching her go that hard, in front of thousands, next to Beyoncé truly confirmed that Blue is that girl.

3. Rumi Carter’s stage appearance being the cutest thing ever

Rumi Carter made her little appearance during Bey’s performance of “Protector,” and it was such a sweet moment. Before anything else, she made sure we saw the outfit — because priorities. She looked so happy to be on stage with her mom and big sister, just beaming. You could tell she genuinely loved it up there. After the performance, Beyoncé played a touching video tribute filled with home clips of her kids, and even Sir popped up on the screen. It was a full Carter family moment, and the crowd knew they were watching something really special.

4. Going from COWBOY CARTER to RENAISSANCE to past favorites

She had a chance to give us everything, so she really did. The Grammy winner ran through throwback bangers like “Crazy in Love,” “Love On Top,” “Diva,” “Single Ladies,” “Formation,” and “Daddy Lessons,” reminding us she’s got decades of hits to pull from. But what really stood out was the mini-RENAISSANCE revival. She gave us “CUFF IT,” “HEATED,” “THIQUE,” “CHURCH GIRL,” “COZY,” “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” and more. If you missed the “Renaissance World Tour,” she made sure you still got a taste. For anyone who missed their chance to see the album live in 2023, it was a healing moment to finally see them in real time.

5. Seeing the return of Beyoncé’s cousin/husband fan from 2010

Midway through, Beyoncé clocked a familiar face in the crowd — and the second she said, “I see you, cousin…husband,” I knew exactly who it was: “Anthony Cosby-Knowles.” Real Beyhive members remember him from her 2010 tour when he handed her his ID and she confusedly asked, “Are you my cousin?” He responded with, “I’m yo husband!” before yelling “Beyoncé! Say my name, say my name!” in one of the most iconic fan moments of all time. So, when she saw his sign at the show, she did not hesitate to shout him out on stage. It was a full-circle moment. This wasn’t just a concert — it was Beyoncé giving flowers to the fans who’ve been with her since day one. And if you’re not familiar with the infamous moment, watch the video below.