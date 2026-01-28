Key Takeaways
- Lori Harvey’s style timeline showcases her growth from red carpet newcomer to fashion week mainstay.
- Her designer looks reflect a bold, modern take on Black luxury and femininity.
- From Mugler to Miu Miu, each outfit shows why Lori stays at the center of the style conversation.
She may be the daughter of the ever-hilarious Steve Harvey, but when it comes to fashion, Lori Harvey says her “ultimate style icon” has always been her mom, Marjorie Harvey. That inspiration is easy to spot, especially once you start looking at her style timeline.
The model, actress, and SKN by LH founder’s rise in fashion has only grown with time. She went from making her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s FW18 show to becoming a Fashion Week favorite. Whether she’s popping out in Miu Miu, Ferragamo, or the rotation of other designer brands she makes look great, Lori’s style is impossible to miss.
Of course, when she’s not busy juggling her beauty and swimwear brands, you’ll usually catch Lori at award shows, red carpets, or simply gracing the timeline with her presence. On that note, REVOLT revisited 17 of her best fashion moments over the years.
1. The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty
By now, it’s no secret that celebrities save their best — and often their most risqué — looks for the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty rather than the awards show itself. At the 2022 event, where she also made her red carpet debut with then-beau Michael B. Jordan, Lori wore a stunning Tony Ward Couture dress featuring a sheer netted skirt. She was one of the night’s best dressed, hands down.
2. Her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana FW18 show
We’ll never forget Lori making her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s FW18 show at Milan Fashion Week. The slip dress she wore under that ivory duster coat is to die for.
3. 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards
Lori brought Burberry plaid to the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. The “Fight Night” actress wore trousers from the British fashion house, paired with a beige belt and a cropped trench coat. After seeing her walk the carpet, we’re convinced there isn’t a color that looks bad on Lori.
4. Ferragamo’s SS26 show at Milan Fashion Week
Lori freed the nipple at 2025’s Milan Fashion Week. While attending Ferragamo’s SS26 show, she wore a black fishnet dress featuring long fringe tassels that moved with every step. “Dream dress for a dream show,” she captioned photos from the event.
5. Lori Harvey's PrettyLittleThing launch event
As mentioned before, Lori can make any shade work for her. At the launch event for her Partywear collection with PrettyLittleThing, she arrived in a purple sequined mini dress with sheer tights underneath.
6. The Connie Orlando Foundation's inaugural Black Women In Music Dinner
Lori dug in the archives for her look at The Connie Orlando Foundation’s inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner. As photographed above, she attended the event wearing a white dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2015 collection, per WWD. She kept the rest of the look simple with white heels and let her face card do the rest of the talking.
7. The ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ premiere
Everyone came in their best outfits for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, as they should. While several celebrities showed up in silver — including Queen Bey herself and Taylor Swift — Lori opted for a black mini dress from Mugler.
8. The amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
A little commotion for the lady in red, please. At the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, the model gave the internet plenty to talk about in a long-sleeve red dress featuring a center cutout at the bodice. While photos simply don’t do the LaQuan Smith creation enough justice, it also had a gorgeous train. If we all had abs like Lori, we’d probably put them on display every chance we got, too.
9. The "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" premiere
Lori made her long-awaited acting debut in “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” starring as Lola Falana. Before the series landed on Peacock, she attended the premiere in a satin Khyeli gown.
10. The Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023
In the name of fashion, Lori — along with plenty of our other favorite It-girls — showed a little skin at 2023’s Victoria’s Secret World Tour. At the event, she wore a gray trench coat from Tod’s, left open to reveal a black lace bra and a matching leather skirt underneath. The SKN by LH founder then cinched her waist with not one, but two belts.
11. The 2019 Beautycon Festival
Anyone familiar with Lori’s style knows she loves a good off-the-shoulder moment. Here she is at the 2019 Beautycon Festival, where she also sat down for a live tutorial with beauty influencer Sadaf.
12. The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Believe it or not, that sheer catsuit is actually Off-White’s take on a bridal gown. Created by the late Virgil Abloh, the look was split into “three tulle-like layers,” including the catsuit itself, a sheer dress, and the balaclava attached with sleeves. We couldn’t think of a better person to wear it than Lori, who finished the outfit with Gianvito Rossi sandals.
13. Ferragamo’s Milan Fashion Week show
When in doubt, go the monochromatic route. That’s exactly what Lori was thinking when she styled a red turtleneck with a matching coat and pants. She attended Ferragamo’s Milan Fashion Week in 2023, making the designer brand’s white Hug Bag the perfect finishing touch.
14. Miu Miu’s SS26 show at Paris Fashion Week
Lori gave us 10s across the board during 2025’s Paris Fashion Week, and the look she wore to Miu Miu’s SS26 show was no exception. She styled a brown suede jacket over a yellow mini skirt and black tube top, both courtesy of the brand. We also love the pop of red peeking out from underneath it all!
15. The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
We’d be remiss not to mention Lori’s very first CFDA Fashion Awards. For the 2023 event, she graced the red carpet in a black fur coat from Luar. She also used a brown belt to break up the look (and give the coat a bit more shape).
16. The 2022 Met Gala
“I immediately was like, ‘That's the one,’” Lori said of the black Michael Kors gown she chose for the 2022 Met Gala. The dress came with a halter neckline and two trailing panels of fabric, with the “Reasonable Doubt" actress finishing the look with an emerald-cut diamond ring and an array of jewelry.
17. Her off-duty look in Los Angeles
As much as we’ve talked about Lori’s red carpet and Fashion Week looks, the Yevrah founder’s off-duty looks deserve love, too. In Los Angeles, she stepped out in a black leather jacket layered over a matching crop top and parachute pants.