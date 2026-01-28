Image Image Credit Christina House / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Lori Harvey on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lori Harvey’s style timeline showcases her growth from red carpet newcomer to fashion week mainstay.

Her designer looks reflect a bold, modern take on Black luxury and femininity.

From Mugler to Miu Miu, each outfit shows why Lori stays at the center of the style conversation.

She may be the daughter of the ever-hilarious Steve Harvey, but when it comes to fashion, Lori Harvey says her “ultimate style icon” has always been her mom, Marjorie Harvey. That inspiration is easy to spot, especially once you start looking at her style timeline.

The model, actress, and SKN by LH founder’s rise in fashion has only grown with time. She went from making her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s FW18 show to becoming a Fashion Week favorite. Whether she’s popping out in Miu Miu, Ferragamo, or the rotation of other designer brands she makes look great, Lori’s style is impossible to miss.

Of course, when she’s not busy juggling her beauty and swimwear brands, you’ll usually catch Lori at award shows, red carpets, or simply gracing the timeline with her presence. On that note, REVOLT revisited 17 of her best fashion moments over the years.

1. The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty

Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

By now, it’s no secret that celebrities save their best — and often their most risqué — looks for the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty rather than the awards show itself. At the 2022 event, where she also made her red carpet debut with then-beau Michael B. Jordan, Lori wore a stunning Tony Ward Couture dress featuring a sheer netted skirt. She was one of the night’s best dressed, hands down.

2. Her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana FW18 show

Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on January 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We’ll never forget Lori making her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s FW18 show at Milan Fashion Week. The slip dress she wore under that ivory duster coat is to die for.

3. 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Lori brought Burberry plaid to the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. The “Fight Night” actress wore trousers from the British fashion house, paired with a beige belt and a cropped trench coat. After seeing her walk the carpet, we’re convinced there isn’t a color that looks bad on Lori.

4. Ferragamo’s SS26 show at Milan Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the Ferragamo SS26 Show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position bottom

Lori freed the nipple at 2025’s Milan Fashion Week. While attending Ferragamo’s SS26 show, she wore a black fishnet dress featuring long fringe tassels that moved with every step. “Dream dress for a dream show,” she captioned photos from the event.

5. Lori Harvey's PrettyLittleThing launch event

Image Image Credit Victoria Sirakova / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the launch of Lori Harvey's Pretty Little Thing Partywear collection at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As mentioned before, Lori can make any shade work for her. At the launch event for her Partywear collection with PrettyLittleThing, she arrived in a purple sequined mini dress with sheer tights underneath.

6. The Connie Orlando Foundation's inaugural Black Women In Music Dinner

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends The Connie Orlando Foundation's Inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Lori dug in the archives for her look at The Connie Orlando Foundation’s inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner. As photographed above, she attended the event wearing a white dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2015 collection, per WWD. She kept the rest of the look simple with white heels and let her face card do the rest of the talking.

7. The ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ premiere

Everyone came in their best outfits for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, as they should. While several celebrities showed up in silver — including Queen Bey herself and Taylor Swift — Lori opted for a black mini dress from Mugler.

8. The amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A little commotion for the lady in red, please. At the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, the model gave the internet plenty to talk about in a long-sleeve red dress featuring a center cutout at the bodice. While photos simply don’t do the LaQuan Smith creation enough justice, it also had a gorgeous train. If we all had abs like Lori, we’d probably put them on display every chance we got, too.

9. The "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" premiere

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey at the premiere of Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 4, 2024 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Lori made her long-awaited acting debut in “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” starring as Lola Falana. Before the series landed on Peacock, she attended the premiere in a satin Khyeli gown.

10. The Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

In the name of fashion, Lori — along with plenty of our other favorite It-girls — showed a little skin at 2023’s Victoria’s Secret World Tour. At the event, she wore a gray trench coat from Tod’s, left open to reveal a black lace bra and a matching leather skirt underneath. The SKN by LH founder then cinched her waist with not one, but two belts.

11. The 2019 Beautycon Festival

Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Anyone familiar with Lori’s style knows she loves a good off-the-shoulder moment. Here she is at the 2019 Beautycon Festival, where she also sat down for a live tutorial with beauty influencer Sadaf.

12. The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Believe it or not, that sheer catsuit is actually Off-White’s take on a bridal gown. Created by the late Virgil Abloh, the look was split into “three tulle-like layers,” including the catsuit itself, a sheer dress, and the balaclava attached with sleeves. We couldn’t think of a better person to wear it than Lori, who finished the outfit with Gianvito Rossi sandals.

13. Ferragamo’s Milan Fashion Week show

Image Image Credit Valentina Frugiuele / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey is seen wearing a red monochrome look made of a velvet long coat, a turtle neck sweater and high waist skinny trousers, diamond earrings, red shiny pumps, a white leather Ferragamo bag and tortoiseshell Ferragamo sunglasses outside the Ferragamo show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

When in doubt, go the monochromatic route. That’s exactly what Lori was thinking when she styled a red turtleneck with a matching coat and pants. She attended Ferragamo’s Milan Fashion Week in 2023, making the designer brand’s white Hug Bag the perfect finishing touch.

14. Miu Miu’s SS26 show at Paris Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Palais d'Iena on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Lori gave us 10s across the board during 2025’s Paris Fashion Week, and the look she wore to Miu Miu’s SS26 show was no exception. She styled a brown suede jacket over a yellow mini skirt and black tube top, both courtesy of the brand. We also love the pop of red peeking out from underneath it all!

15. The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We’d be remiss not to mention Lori’s very first CFDA Fashion Awards. For the 2023 event, she graced the red carpet in a black fur coat from Luar. She also used a brown belt to break up the look (and give the coat a bit more shape).

16. The 2022 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

“I immediately was like, ‘That's the one,’” Lori said of the black Michael Kors gown she chose for the 2022 Met Gala. The dress came with a halter neckline and two trailing panels of fabric, with the “Reasonable Doubt" actress finishing the look with an emerald-cut diamond ring and an array of jewelry.

17. Her off-duty look in Los Angeles

Image Image Credit Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As much as we’ve talked about Lori’s red carpet and Fashion Week looks, the Yevrah founder’s off-duty looks deserve love, too. In Los Angeles, she stepped out in a black leather jacket layered over a matching crop top and parachute pants.