Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in New York City.
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry attend the men's final during day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City.
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships are an incredible display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and skill. Each year, the world’s best players travel to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, to compete solo and in doubles. Legends like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, and Taylor Townsend have all competed in the U.S. Open — setting records and making history.
As love for the sport has grown, so has the audience. Tennis’ popularity has turned the Grand Slam tournament into a mainstream cultural event. Fans, other athletes, and celebrities alike spend two weeks watching the matches and enjoying a variety of events. It has become one of the year’s best experiences, inspiring tons of content on social media and movies like Challengers.
While the event draws in a lot of stars, from Hollywood power players like Issa Rae to Hip Hop legends like Shaggy, it also specifically has a lot of couples in the audience. It’s a lot cooler than going to dinner or the movies for date night. Let's take a look at some of the lovebirds who have spent their date night at the U.S. Open over the years. See the list below!
1. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods
The New York Knicks pro and Woods By Jordyn boss first met through mutual friends years before they began dating. KAT started to really lean on her in 2020 after his mother’s passing, and their friendship took a romantic turn. They popped out together at the 2025 US Open looking very in love.
2. Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield
What’s better than one professional athlete at the 2024 US Open? Two! These Olympians first connected on social media in 2017, but it just wasn’t the right time for their romance to flourish. They got a second chance in 2022 and got engaged two years later.
3. Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges
The “Act A Fool” artist flashed a smile as he enjoyed the 2025 US Open with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. The pair connected over their love for philanthropy after meeting at Ludacris’ own charity event. They were married in 2014, on the same day they got engaged.
4. Misty Copeland and Olu Evans
A fellow professional athlete herself, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and her husband joined the audience for Day 11 of the 2025 US Open. Although she keeps her private life mostly to herself, she has shared that they tied the knot in 2016 after meeting a decade prior.
5. Seal and Laura Strayer
The legendary R&B singer and his girlfriend were focused on the intense match happening on the court. They began dating around 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. The 2023 US Open was actually one of their first public appearances together as a couple.
6. Ayesha and Stephen Curry
This couple first met when they were only teenagers, completely unaware of what their future would hold. After reconnecting years later in 2008 in Los Angeles, they were married on July 30, 2011, and started growing their family the next year, but they took some time for themselves at the 2025 US Open.
7. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
The Highest 2 Lowest director joined his wife for Day 15 of the two-week competition in 2023. They first met in 1992 and got married before the year was over. Since then, they have spent decades of happiness together and welcomed two children.
8. Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson
The Brunsons were truly locked in from the start. After they started dating in high school, they maintained their relationship while being separated for college and reunited in Texas after the NBA star was drafted in 2018. In 2023, they got married and welcomed their first son the next year.
9. Paul George and Daniela George
The NBA All-Star and his wife started their love story in 2013, eventually marrying in June 2022. They had their first daughter in 2014 and have continued to grow their family and evolve into an absolute power couple, as seen here at the 2025 US Open.
10. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
In an interview, Usher gushed to People magazine about his wife, “She’s my best friend, and I love her.” They are pictured here at the 2024 US Open. The couple got married in Las Vegas the same weekend as his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, marking an extra happy time for their beautiful blended family.
11. Heather Taras and Daymond John
A few months after they welcomed their first child together, the “Shark Tank” star actually proposed to Heather Taras on set with a live audience during the filming of an episode. It wasn’t aired, but it was a special moment for their love and the cast mates they had grown close to.
12. Ciara and Russell Wilson
The happily married couple turned this date night into more of a family affair at the 2025 US Open, but a date is a date! They have been husband and wife since 2016, continuing to uplift each other, expand their family, and show the world what love should look like.
13. Chris Paul and Jada Crawley
Another pair whose love story goes way back, these two met when they were both in high school. The NBA point guard actually asked one of her friends if she would set them up. They tied the knot in 2011 and started growing their family, but left the kids at home for the 2025 US Open.
14. Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
While her husband spends a lot of time in front of the camera, Elle Key has her own impressive career in Hollywood behind the scenes as a producer. They had an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in New York City in 2018 and have collaborated on many award-winning projects.
15. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
This couple goes way back to 2009, after they first met at an event for the “Today” show because their parents were friends. On a vacation in the Bahamas in 2018, they got engaged and were married in a civil ceremony the same year. They showed off their couple swag at the 2023 US Open.
16. Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley
San Diego State University is where this love story began. They met there as students and have been each other’s biggest supporters ever since. In 2022, the couple joined the audience of the US Open and brought their son along with them.