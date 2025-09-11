Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City.

The U.S. Open Tennis Championships are an incredible display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and skill. Each year, the world’s best players travel to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, to compete solo and in doubles. Legends like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, and Taylor Townsend have all competed in the U.S. Open — setting records and making history.

As love for the sport has grown, so has the audience. Tennis’ popularity has turned the Grand Slam tournament into a mainstream cultural event. Fans, other athletes, and celebrities alike spend two weeks watching the matches and enjoying a variety of events. It has become one of the year’s best experiences, inspiring tons of content on social media and movies like Challengers.

While the event draws in a lot of stars, from Hollywood power players like Issa Rae to Hip Hop legends like Shaggy, it also specifically has a lot of couples in the audience. It’s a lot cooler than going to dinner or the movies for date night. Let's take a look at some of the lovebirds who have spent their date night at the U.S. Open over the years. See the list below!

1. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods is seen at Day 12 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The New York Knicks pro and Woods By Jordyn boss first met through mutual friends years before they began dating. KAT started to really lean on her in 2020 after his mother’s passing, and their friendship took a romantic turn. They popped out together at the 2025 US Open looking very in love.

2. Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

What’s better than one professional athlete at the 2024 US Open? Two! These Olympians first connected on social media in 2017, but it just wasn’t the right time for their romance to flourish. They got a second chance in 2022 and got engaged two years later.

3. Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ludacris is seen at Day 12 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “Act A Fool” artist flashed a smile as he enjoyed the 2025 US Open with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. The pair connected over their love for philanthropy after meeting at Ludacris’ own charity event. They were married in 2014, on the same day they got engaged.

4. Misty Copeland and Olu Evans

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Misty Copeland is seen at Day 11 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A fellow professional athlete herself, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and her husband joined the audience for Day 11 of the 2025 US Open. Although she keeps her private life mostly to herself, she has shared that they tied the knot in 2016 after meeting a decade prior.

5. Seal and Laura Strayer

Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Seal is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 02, 2023 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The legendary R&B singer and his girlfriend were focused on the intense match happening on the court. They began dating around 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. The 2023 US Open was actually one of their first public appearances together as a couple.

6. Ayesha and Stephen Curry

Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attend Day 15 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This couple first met when they were only teenagers, completely unaware of what their future would hold. After reconnecting years later in 2008 in Los Angeles, they were married on July 30, 2011, and started growing their family the next year, but they took some time for themselves at the 2025 US Open.

7. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 09, 2023 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Highest 2 Lowest director joined his wife for Day 15 of the two-week competition in 2023. They first met in 1992 and got married before the year was over. Since then, they have spent decades of happiness together and welcomed two children.

8. Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson

Image Image Credit Michael Simon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson at the Moet & Chandon clubhouse suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Brunsons were truly locked in from the start. After they started dating in high school, they maintained their relationship while being separated for college and reunited in Texas after the NBA star was drafted in 2018. In 2023, they got married and welcomed their first son the next year.

9. Paul George and Daniela George

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Paul George and Daniela Rajic attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The NBA All-Star and his wife started their love story in 2013, eventually marrying in June 2022. They had their first daughter in 2014 and have continued to grow their family and evolve into an absolute power couple, as seen here at the 2025 US Open.

10. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Jen Goicoechea are seen at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In an interview, Usher gushed to People magazine about his wife, “She’s my best friend, and I love her.” They are pictured here at the 2024 US Open. The couple got married in Las Vegas the same weekend as his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, marking an extra happy time for their beautiful blended family.

11. Heather Taras and Daymond John

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Heather Taras and Daymond John attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

A few months after they welcomed their first child together, the “Shark Tank” star actually proposed to Heather Taras on set with a live audience during the filming of an episode. It wasn’t aired, but it was a special moment for their love and the cast mates they had grown close to.

12. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn and Russell Wilson attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The happily married couple turned this date night into more of a family affair at the 2025 US Open, but a date is a date! They have been husband and wife since 2016, continuing to uplift each other, expand their family, and show the world what love should look like.

13. Chris Paul and Jada Crawley

Image Image Credit Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Paul and Jada Crawley attend the men's semifinals during day thirteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Another pair whose love story goes way back, these two met when they were both in high school. The NBA point guard actually asked one of her friends if she would set them up. They tied the knot in 2011 and started growing their family, but left the kids at home for the 2025 US Open.

14. Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While her husband spends a lot of time in front of the camera, Elle Key has her own impressive career in Hollywood behind the scenes as a producer. They had an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in New York City in 2018 and have collaborated on many award-winning projects.

15. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Image Image Credit Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber attend day five of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This couple goes way back to 2009, after they first met at an event for the “Today” show because their parents were friends. On a vacation in the Bahamas in 2018, they got engaged and were married in a civil ceremony the same year. They showed off their couple swag at the 2023 US Open.

16. Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley

Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley attend the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

San Diego State University is where this love story began. They met there as students and have been each other’s biggest supporters ever since. In 2022, the couple joined the audience of the US Open and brought their son along with them.