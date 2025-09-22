Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, PG / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Romain Maurice / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mariah Carey is seen on July 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 50 Cent attends The Kings Table Dinner Party at Golden Door on March 21, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Celebrities launching liquor brands isn’t new, but it’s become one of the go-to moves for artists looking to expand their empire. Some build from scratch, others partner with master distillers or longtime industry vets, and a few just turn iconic lyrics into real products (looking at you, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre). What makes these bottles stand out isn’t just the flavor or packaging; it’s the story behind them. Beyoncé’s SirDavis honors her family roots. Mariah Carey’s Black Irish nods to both sides of her identity. Megan Thee Stallion’s Chicas Divertidas is for the girls, but open to all. Whether it’s tequila, whisky, rum, or ready-to-drink cocktails, these 12 stars are more than just faces on a label — they’re shaping the spirits game in their own way.

1. Beyoncé – SirDavis

Beyoncé’s love for whisky runs deeper than taste, its legacy. Inspired by her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, a moonshiner during Prohibition, SirDavis blends personal history with bold craftsmanship. The name honors his memory while reclaiming a title once denied to Black men in the South. Beyoncé partnered with Moët Hennessy and Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden to create this whisky brand.

2. Kevin Hart – Gran Coramino

Kevin Hart co-founded Gran Coramino with Juan Domingo Beckmann, an 11th-generation tequila maker whose family helped shape the tequila category. Hart isn’t just a figurehead — he’s involved in the business and development, working closely to create a smooth tequila rooted in quality. According to its official website, the brand reflects both of their personal journeys, with Beckmann’s heritage and Hart’s hustle coming together in every bottle.

3. A$AP Rocky – Mercer + Prince

A$AP Rocky owns Mercer + Prince, a blended Canadian whisky aged in American oak and influenced by Japanese Mizunara. The bottle comes with built-in cups and a sleek design that matches Rocky’s disruptive take on style and spirits.

4. Mariah Carey – Black Irish

Mariah Carey launched Black Irish as a nod to her Black and Irish heritage. The cream liqueur, available in flavors like Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate, is made with Irish whiskey and can be sipped straight, mixed into cocktails or poured over dessert.

5. 50 Cent – Branson Cognac & Le Chemin du Roi

50 Cent owns both Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, building liquor brands that reflect his eye for detail and drive for excellence. Branson highlights high-quality Cognac, while Le Chemin du Roi bottles come stamped with a hand-applied chess piece — a nod to strategy, power and staying a step ahead.

6. Ciara – Ten To One Rum

Ciara joined Ten To One Rum as an investor, co-owner and director. Partnering with founder Marc Farrell, she brought her creative vision to a brand that offers dark, white and single cask reserve rums, adding another title to her growing empire.

7. Stephen Curry – Gentleman’s Cut

Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut is a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey made in partnership with Boone County Distilling and Napa Valley’s John Schwartz. According to the brand’s website, it is crafted to bring people together — just how Curry likes it.

8. Megan Thee Stallion – Chicas Divertidas

Megan Thee Stallion launched Chicas Divertidas as a tequila made with women in mind — but open to all. Created from scratch and led by her vision, the brand features 100% Blue Weber agave and a bold bottle design inspired by the Angel’s Trumpet flower.

9. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre – Gin & Juice

Three decades after dropping the hit that inspired it, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre turned “Gin & Juice” into a real drink. Their canned, gin-based cocktail is the first release from their spirits company and pays homage to the classic 1994 track with different flavors.

10. Michael Jordan – Cincoro Tequila

Michael Jordan co-founded Cincoro Tequila with four fellow NBA team owners after bonding over their shared love for the spirit. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, the brand includes blanco, reposado, añejo, gold and extra añejo varieties — all aimed at raising the bar for premium tequila.

11. E-40 – Earl Stevens Selections

E-40 turned his passion for drinking into Earl Stevens Selections, a liquor empire that covers nearly every corner of the game. The lineup includes wine, cognac, tequila, vodka, bourbon, gin, beer, and pre-mixed cocktails. It’s a reflection of the Bay Area icon’s long-running grind, on and off the mic.

12. Jennifer Lopez – Delola

Jennifer Lopez created Delola, a line of ready-to-drink spritzes made with premium liquor and natural botanicals. The cocktails come in flavors like Bella Berry with vodka and Paloma Rosa with tequila — designed to be poured over ice and enjoyed with no extra effort.

These singers, rappers, actors, and basketball players proved that liquor isn’t just about the pour; it’s about ownership, vision, and storytelling. Whether they’re sipping or investing, one thing’s clear: celebrities are making real moves behind the bar. Which bottle are you trying first?