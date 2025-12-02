Image Image Credit Kat Kimball Photography Image Alt Valentine’s Day cocktail: Port of Paloma Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Listen, there are no rules for how to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Whether you're booed up, flying solo, or somewhere in between, February 14th is all about feeling good and keeping the vibes high. And what better way to celebrate than sipping on a few drinks? Let us put you on game with three cocktails that'll make this day hit different — using wine!

Since we want to keep it romantic using all things red, having wine as our base spirit just makes sense. Red wine isn't just a drink -- it's a whole mood that symbolizes passion, love, and sophistication. A good glass of wine just screams grown and sexy. So, let's #WineDifferent with these drinks using Taylor Port as our main ingredient to recreate a few cocktail classics.

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, so you can really vibe out. Instead of shopping around for teddy bears and heart-shaped chocolate, we're gonna get our home bar together. And luckily, you can get a bottle of Taylor Port wine at your local liquor store.

Here are some other home bar must-haves:

Shaker and strainer

Ice bucket

Bitters

Simple syrup

Taylor Port and Taylor Port Black

Mid-tier-priced: Tequila, Vodka, Whiskey, Rum

Simple mixers: ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, pineapple juice

Tip: It’s your bar, of course, so include your favorites. Only you know what you like!

First up, we’ve got the “Passion Port.” It’s a beautiful blend of fresh tropical flavors, tequila, and finished with Taylor Port to balance all these top-notch ingredients. It’s inspired by classic tiki cocktails. It gives poolside vibes while you sip. Passion Port pairs well with a binge-worthy series, pizza, and wings. Trust us!

What you’ll need to mix:

2 oz tequila (preferably añejo)

1 oz lime juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz Taylor Port

1/2 oz passion fruit syrup

Garnish: dehydrated orange

How to create:

Add all your ingredients into your shaker with fresh ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Strain over freshly crushed ice in a rocks glass.

Now get creative with the garnish. This is your liquid masterpiece.

Next, let’s make the “Port of Paloma.” With this cocktail, we’re recreating a classic Paloma with a Port twist. Using mainly fresh grapefruit and lime, this is a lower-proof drink. If you’re easing out of Dry January, this is the one you want. Let’s set the self-care mood: It’s you enjoying a glass with vinyls playing in the background, while you create a vision board full of your 2025 glow-up plans. If you’ve got a boo, include them too.

What you’ll need to mix:

2 oz Taylor Port

2 oz fresh grapefruit juice (extra tasty freshly squeezed)

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup (optional)

Club soda

Garnish: thinly sliced grapefruit

How to create:

Add the grapefruit, lime juice, simple syrup, and Taylor Port into your cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with thin-sliced grapefruit. Add a little Tajin to the top if you’re feeling a little spicy.

For our Valentine’s finale cocktail, we introduce to you the “Lovers & Friends.” Self-love doesn’t need to be a solo dolo activity. This is the perfect cocktail for the squad. We’re recreating the classic margarita by adding a Taylor Port float! Yes, the wine will float on top of the marg! Our favorite form of self-care is chilling with our favorite folks. Whether y’all are kicking back at your place or headed to brunch, the “Lovers and Friends” is the pregame cocktail you need.

What you’ll need to mix:

1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila

1 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed

3/4 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz Taylor Port

Garnish: lime wheel

How to create:

Add the tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup to your cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Strain into your fave cocktail glass. A Coupe is preferred.

Float the Taylor Port on top by slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon (a teaspoon works too), so it pools on the surface of the drink. Make it interesting and see who can float the Taylor Port the fastest.

Garnish with a lime wheel, sip and repeat.

Whether you’re celebrating or trying to decompress, a tasty cocktail could be just what the wine doctor ordered! Let’s see what you came up with and tag your photos with.