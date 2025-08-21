Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo, John Wall, Meek Mill, and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and hoops have always shared the same DNA. From rappers rocking throwback jerseys in videos to NBA stars quoting bars in interviews, the cultural crossover runs deep. One of the clearest ways it shows up? Songs literally named after basketball legends.

Over the years, artists from every corner of the game — whether it’s a mainstream hitmaker like Post Malone or a cult favorite like Mick Jenkins — have dropped tracks that double as tributes, flexes, or sly metaphors for greatness. Sometimes, the titles celebrate icons outright (ex. Lil Wayne’s “Kobe Bryant”), while others lean on swagger and attitude (Rico Nasty’s “Dennis Rodman,” Yo Gotti’s “LeBron James”). Even later stars like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have their names stamped in Hip Hop history.

Here, we rounded up 19 of the most notable NBA player-titled tracks that show just how strong the bond between rap and basketball really is.

1. Kobe Bryant — Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne turned his Lakers fandom into a full anthem with “Kobe Bryant,” a lyrical tribute that painted the Black Mamba as basketball’s ultimate assassin and Hip Hop’s eternal muse.

2. Michael Jordan — Kendrick Lamar feat. ScHoolboy Q

On Overly Dedicated, Kendrick Lamar linked his hunger for greatness to MJ’s legendary drive. Featuring ScHoolboy Q, “Michael Jordan” set the tone for K. Dot’s rise as rap’s next superstar.

3. Stephen Curry — Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy dropped this swagger-filled anthem equating his own flashy dominance to the Warriors’ sharpshooter, complete with half-court swishes and Chef Curry wordplay.

4. White Iverson — Post Malone

Post Malone’s breakout hit “White Iverson” imagined himself ballin’ like Allen Iverson, blending basketball metaphors with swaggering melodies that launched him into Hip Hop’s spotlight almost overnight.

5. Charles Barkley — Migos

Over Zaytoven’s production, Migos used “Charles Barkley” as a trap anthem, flipping the Hall of Famer’s name into slang for weight, strength, and hustler bravado.

6. Earvin Magic Johnson — Nas

On Magic 2, Nas likened his legacy to Magic Johnson’s, rapping about enterprise, longevity, and artistry with the same larger-than-life presence as the Lakers legend.

7. John Wall — Shy Glizzy feat. Lil Mouse

Shy Glizzy’s “John Wall” anthem flexed like D.C.’s star guard. We also must mention Troop 41’s viral “Do the John Wall,” which turned the rookie’s signature dance into a nationwide phenomenon.

8. Larry Bird — Ski Beatz feat. Stalley

Stalley channels the Celtics legend on “Larry Bird,” rapping about cold-blooded dominance and unshakable confidence, much like Bird’s reputation as one of basketball’s most ruthless shooters.

9. KD — Dave East

Dave East paid tribute to Kevin Durant with “KD,” using the superstar’s initials as a symbol of power, precision, and Harlem hustle over Rico $uave’s gritty production.

10. Mo Bamba — Sheck Wes

Sheck Wes turned his friend Mohamed Bamba’s name into a global anthem. With its chaotic energy and viral hook, “Mo Bamba” became a cultural phenomenon beyond basketball.

11. Derrick Rose — Meek Mill feat. Mel Love

Meek Mill’s “Derrick Rose” captured the explosive energy of the Bulls star’s MVP run, connecting his own rise in rap to Rose’s fearless dominance on the court.

12. SHAQ & KOBE — Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Ross and Meek’s Too Good to Be True opener already evoked the iconic Lakers duo, but the remix turned fantasy into reality. Shaq laced up for a full verse, while Damian Lillard (as Dame D.O.L.L.A.) added his own lyrical fire.

13. Ron Artest — Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg

Detroit’s Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg name-dropped the NBA enforcer, channeling his gritty comeback energy. With references to courtside flexing and street survival, the track embodied the man now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest’s unshakable resilience.

14. LeBron James — Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti crowned himself the rap game’s LeBron James, flexing dominance and longevity. The remix with Meek Mill doubled down on the boast, mixing street grit with superstar swagger.

15. Penny Hardaway — The Cool Kids feat. Ghostface Killah

The Cool Kids celebrated slick fashion and NBA flair on “Penny Hardaway,” with Ghostface swooping in to deliver icy luxury raps that cemented the track’s vintage-meets-modern swagger.

16. Scottie Pippen — Mick Jenkins feat. serpentwithfeet

Mick Jenkins channeled Scottie Pippen’s overlooked greatness, reflecting on partnership and sacrifice. Years earlier, Curren$y and The Alchemist also saluted Pippen — though more through sneaker flex than legacy meditation.

17. Wilt Chamberlin — G Herbo

G Herbo flexed his survivor spirit on the intentionally misspelled “Wilt Chamberlin.” Before him, Gucci Mane turned Wilt into a whole trap saga — several songs and mixtapes deep.

18. Dennis Rodman — Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty channeled chaos and color on “Dennis Rodman,” flaunting wigs and bills with punk energy. A$AP Ferg also carried Rodman’s wild aura into his and Tyga’s party-ready anthem (complete with an appearance from the man himself).

19. Kyrie & Luka — Eminem feat. 2 Chainz

Eminem and 2 Chainz traded bars as sharp as Irving’s handles and Dončić’s vision. While they linked Dallas’ duo, Sheck Wes already shouted out Kyrie with a raw cut of his own.