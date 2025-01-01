Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cynthia Erivo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



For many years, Black culture has celebrated intricate nail artistry, with salons serving as a place for community and self-expression. In particular, long nails have always been a symbol of luxury, femininity and power within the culture — and no one wears them better than these 10 A-list celebrities. Whether they're stunting on red carpets, gracing magazine covers or simply showing off their manicures on social media, these stars have made long nails a signature part of their brand.

Rocking bright, bold designs on talon nails to classic, sleek stiletto nails, these notable figures have mastered the art of the long nail game. They truly are the proof that nail culture is thriving and evolving.

1. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an award-winning actress and singer — she’s also a certified nail icon. The Wicked star’s bold nail choices have graced red carpets, magazine covers and fashion editorials, proving that long nails are a statement. Whether she’s rocking metallic claws or elaborate gemstone-encrusted designs, Erivo treats her tips like wearable art. On red carpets, her nails are always a show-stopping moment, often coordinating with her designer gowns and head-turning accessories. She isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of beauty, making her one of the most fashion-forward nail trendsetters in Hollywood.

2. Cardi B

Admired for her legendary long nails, Cardi B has been setting trends in nail culture since she first hit the rap scene. Before her career skyrocketed, the Bronx native was a regular at New York nail salons, making sure her claws were always on point. Nowadays, she is known for her extravagant, over-the-top manicures, featuring diamonds, 3D embellishments and jaw-dropping designs. Cardi B’s nails are an essential part of her image; she’s even collaborated with nail artists like Jenny Bui, who has helped craft her signature ultra-long, blinged-out styles. Whether the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is performing on stage, doing interviews or flexing on Instagram, her nails always demand attention.

3. Saweetie

Saweetie’s nail game is just as icy as her music. Known for her lavish style, her tip designs are always a mix of glamour and creativity. She often rocks extra-long coffin or stiletto nails coated in crystals, chrome or bold patterns that match her outfits. The California talent’s love for intricate nail art has even landed her collaborations with top nail brands, and she regularly shouts out her nail techs for keeping her claws flawless. Saweetie is proof that a fly manicure is an essential part of a boss aesthetic.

4. Lizzo

Just as bold, playful, vibrant and unapologetic as her personality, Lizzo’s nails aren’t just for aesthetics. The Yitty founder has rocked everything from bright neon shades to intricate airbrushed artwork and long, sharp talons that add an extra edge to her looks. All about self-expression, she frequently shows off her manicures on social media, proving that nails are a key part of self-love and confidence.

5. Lil’ Kim

Long before extravagant nails became the norm in rap, Lil’ Kim was already flaunting her next-level manicures in the ’90s. Her tips have always been an extension of her glamorous, fearless fashion sense, often featuring bright colors, custom designs and daring lengths. She helped pave the way for the over-the-top nail trends we see today, proving that Hip Hop and high fashion go hand in hand. The New York rapper continues to influence the next generation of rap divas with her bold beauty choices.

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s nails are just as iconic as her alter egos. Whether the Pink Friday Nails founder is in her Barbie era or her Queen of Rap mode, she always serves with her long, dramatic nails. She’s worn everything from bright pink claws to elegant, jeweled designs, often matching them to her over-the-top fashion looks. Her nails add an extra layer of drama and femininity to her aesthetic, making her one of the most consistent beauty trendsetters in the game.

7. Rihanna

Rihanna effortlessly blends high fashion with bad girl energy, and her nails are no exception. Her long nails are a staple of her signature look, and she’s been spotted wearing everything from classic nudes to bold, dramatic shades. Her nails often complement her outfits, whether she’s at a Fenty Beauty launch or stepping out in streetwear. The Bajan multi-hyphenate is a master of effortless glam, proving that long nails are the ultimate power move.

8. Taraji P. Henson

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson boasts a nail game that’s all about classy, timeless beauty. She stays polished and elegant, often rocking chic, well-manicured nails that scream Hollywood glamour. While the “Hidden Figures” star loves classic looks, she isn’t afraid to switch it up with bold reds, glossy blacks or intricate designs. Her tips always elevate her overall aesthetic, adding an extra layer of confidence and sophistication to her red carpet looks.

9. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson has been spotted rocking everything from sleek, natural tones to bold, high-fashion claws. Her nail choices always enhance her stunning looks, proving that nails are just as important as the outfit. The EGOT winner’s polished and elegant nail game makes her a beauty icon who understands that glam is in the details.

10. Big Freedia

The iconic Big Freedia brings a high-energy nail game that’s as fierce as his music. As a pioneer in bounce music, his style is all about extravagance, so his nails are no exception. He often rocks long, colorful designs that match his vibrant stage presence and larger-than-life personality. The New Orleans native proves nails are an essential part of self-expression, showing that nail culture is deeply embedded in music, fashion and Black creativity.