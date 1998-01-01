Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mannie Fresh and Juvenile Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

New Orleans is a city rich in history, culture and rhythm, and its influence on Hip Hop is undeniable. Known for its vibrant bounce music, brass band heritage and authenticity, the Big Easy has produced some of the most iconic tracks in rap history. Its Hip Hop scene is a vibrant mix of high-energy dance, raw street narratives and undeniable cultural pride.

New Orleans rappers draw inspiration from the city’s struggles, triumphs and traditions, creating anthems that honor its unique identity. From Juvenile’s iconic “Back That Azz Up” to Big Freedia’s electrifying “N.O. Bounce,” these 10 songs capture the city’s essence, celebrating its unique sound and influence. Each track ensures that New Orleans’ Hip Hop legacy remains as rich and dynamic as the city itself. As new voices emerge, the Big Easy spirit continues to shape the culture, proving that it is also a big player in the world of Hip Hop.

1. Back That Azz Up by Juvenile featuring Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne

Juvenile’s club classic, “Back That Azz Up” is also a cultural phenomenon that put New Orleans’ bounce sound on the global map. Featured on the rapper’s 400 Degreez, the track’s infectious Mannie Fresh production and unforgettable hook make it an instant anthem. Plus, Juvenile’s confident delivery and Lil Wayne’s iconic closing verse further solidified the song’s status as a timeless hit. Shouting out New Orleans’ party culture and dance scene, “Back That Azz Up” became a staple of Southern Hip Hop and a defining moment for Cash Money Records, showcasing the city’s ability to house talent that dominates both the charts and the dance floor.

2. Tha Block Is Hot by Lil Wayne

“Tha Block Is Hot” by Lil Wayne is a gritty anthem that captures the reality of life in New Orleans’ streets. Released in 1999 on his debut album of the same name, it boasts the Tha Carter creator’s fiery delivery as he reflects on his upbringing in the Hollygrove neighborhood. The Fresh-produced track’s raw energy and unfiltered storytelling introduced the world to Lil Wayne's undeniable talent and gave a voice to New Orleans’ struggles. Becoming a breakout hit, “Tha Block Is Hot” marked the start of an illustrious career for the then-teenaged rapper while honoring the city that shaped him.

3. Make ‘Em Say Ugh by Master P featuring Silkk The Shocker, Mia X and Fiend

Master P’s “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” is a triumphant anthem that celebrates the rise of No Limit Records and New Orleans’ influence on Southern Hip Hop. The 1998 record features contributions from No Limit’s finest, including Silkk The Shocker, Mia X and Fiend. With its booming production and larger-than-life energy, “Make ‘Em Say Ugh!” became a rallying cry for the Big Easy’s rap scene and cemented Master P as a mogul. Its success showcased the city’s ability to create commercially successful hits that were still deeply rooted in its culture.

4. Get Ready, Ready by DJ Jubilee

This bounce music classic by DJ Jubilee captures the high-energy, dance-focused culture of his hometown. Released in 1997, “Get Ready, Ready” features The King of Bounce’s signature call-and-response style and infectious beats, making it a staple at parties and clubs. As one of the pioneers of bounce, DJ Jubilee helped define a genre that became synonymous with New Orleans’ Hip Hop identity. “Get Ready, Ready” is a celebration of the city’s vibrant dance scene and its ability to bring people together through music.

5. Ha by Juvenile

Offering a raw, unfiltered look at life in New Orleans, “Ha” released in 1998 on Juvenile’s 400 Degreez. The groundbreaking track features yet another hypnotic production by Fresh and boasts Juvenile’s unique delivery. Its storytelling captures the struggles, hustle and resilience of New Orleans’ residents, painting a vivid picture of the city’s reality. Becoming an instant classic, “Ha” showcases the former Hot Boys member’s ability to bring authenticity and relatability to his music while elevating Cash Money Records to national prominence.

6. Down for My N**gaz by C-Murder featuring Snoop Dogg and Magic

C-Murder’s “Down for My N**gaz” resonates deeply in New Orleans and beyond. Snoop Dogg and Magic deliver aggressive verses over the street anthem’s hard-hitting beat. Its loyalty-focused lyrics and raw energy reflect the close-knit bond of New Orleans’ communities and its resilience in the face of adversity. The Trapped In Crime track became a defining moment for No Limit, cementing its place as a powerhouse in Southern Hip Hop.

7. N.O. Bounce by Big Freedia

Bounce anthems showcase the electrifying energy of the Big Easy’s dance culture. In particular, Big Freedia’s “N.O. Bounce” incorporates pulsating beats that make it impossible to sit still. Considered the Queen of Bounce, the rapper has brought the genre to international audiences while staying true to her roots. Her music is a testament to her hometown’s creativity, joy and ability to turn any space into a dance floor.

8. From What I Was Told by Soulja Slim

“From What I Was Told” is a raw reflection of Soulja Slim’s life growing up in New Orleans’ Magnolia Projects. Known for his unfiltered storytelling and street authenticity, the "Slow Motion" collaborator became a voice for his city’s realities. The 1998 track captures the struggles and resilience of New Orleans’ residents, making it a heartfelt tribute to his rise to fame. As one of the most respected figures in New Orleans Hip Hop, Soulja Slim’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to inspire the next generation of artists.

9. Off Top by Juvenile featuring Big Tymers

Released in 1999 on 400 Degreez, Juvenile’s “Off Top” is a New Orleans classic. Fresh’s signature bounce-inspired production, Juvenile’s charisma, the song’s playful lyrics and its infectious beat make it a staple of New Orleans Hip Hop, capturing the fun and carefree spirit of the city. "Off Top” stands as a testament to the entertainer’s versatility and his ability to create tracks that resonate deeply with his hometown.

10. Mr. Ice Cream Man by Master P featuring Silkk The Shocker

Master P’s “Mr. Ice Cream Man” put No Limit on the map and introduced the world to New Orleans’ unique sound. Featuring the record executive's vivid storytelling and undeniable charisma, the song captures the realities of hustling in the city’s streets with a haunting beat and raw lyrics. The record became a defining moment for New Orleans Hip Hop, set the stage for No Limit’s success and remains a cornerstone of Southern rap.