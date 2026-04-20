Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party at The Dome Atlanta on April 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B concluded her “Little Miss Drama Tour” with sold-out shows in Atlanta and shared a public thank-you to everyone involved.

She shouted out her production team, glam squad, celebrity guests, and Bardi Gang in an Instagram video.

Artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil’ Kim, Meek Mill, and GloRilla made guest appearances during the arena run.

Cardi B has wrapped up what could very well go down as the highest-grossing debut tour for a female rapper. Over the weekend, after selling out back-to-back nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the “Up” rapper enthusiastically took a moment to thank everyone who helped bring the “Little Miss Drama Tour” to life.

On Instagram, the Grow-Good founder wrote, “A LETTER IS NOT ENOUGH!” and instead shared a video shouting out everyone involved, from her production, wardrobe, and glam teams to the choreographers and dancers who showed up at each and every stop.

“I want to say thank you to everybody because this tour went really, really smooth,” Cardi told her 164 million-plus followers. “It went really smooth because we all did a great job.” She added, “I also want to say thank you [to] everybody that came out, from the celebrities that just came to see me just to have a good time, and I just want to say thank you to the celebrities that came out to perform with me.”

Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” brought out Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, and more

It almost goes without saying, but the list of guests who joined her onstage was not short by any means. As REVOLT previously reported, she brought Lil’ Kim out during the second and final Madison Square Garden show. On top of that, fans got to witness Cardi perform alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Kehlani, Meek Mill, Fetty Wap, and GloRilla, just to name a few.

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As for those same celebrities, Cardi lightheartedly joked, “If y’all ever need a kidney, I’m gon’ to find somebody to give it to y’all. I can’t give it to y’all. You don’t even want my kidneys, b**ch.” She later shared that having her family and friends around made the tour “even better,” especially since she didn’t feel “super lonely” while on the road.

“Thank you to Bardi Gang. Thank you [to] everybody that came and just made this moment so special to me,” the Grammy-winning artist continued. “It’s one thing that y’all came out, but some of y’all drove for hours. Some of y’all took flights. Some of y’all put so much effort [into] y’all outfits that it’s like, ‘Oh, y’all tryna outdo me... Hold on, like, I gotta step it up.’”

Why Cardi B hopes she never gets “used to” moments like her “Little Miss Drama Tour”

“I hope I never get used to this feeling,” Cardi said, adding that she hopes she can hold onto those moments for the rest of her life. After sharing a few more thank-yous, the mother of four closed things out with a short and hilarious rendition of The Cheetah Girls’ “It’s Over.”

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” began in February in support of last year’s AM I THE DRAMA?, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Cardi has hinted that her next LP won’t take another seven years to arrive (and could even come out before 2026 is over). Until then, revisit some of the best moments from the trek below.

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center