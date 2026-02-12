Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers may want to stay far, far away from any of Cardi B’s future concerts. On Tuesday (Feb. 11), during the first night of her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” the Grammy-winning rapper warned what would happen if ICE showed up to her concert.

“Guatemalans in the building? Mexicans in the building?” Cardi asked the enthusiastic crowd, as seen in several videos circulating online. “B**ch, if ICE come in here, we gon’ jump they a**es,” she added, before looking around with a smile on her face. “B**ch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b**ch.” Shortly after, the artist launched into “I Like It” from Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi, along with many other celebrities, has been very vocal in condemning ICE and its enforcement tactics, especially in wake of protests taking place across Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and other cities. In fact, during Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party last Saturday (Feb. 7), the “Hello” artist praised Bad Bunny for standing up “against ICE and everything.”

See the clip from Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” below.

Cardi B has never shied away from speaking on politics and social issues

As Cardi fans already know, the mother of four speaking her mind on politics or the current state of the world is nothing new. Over the years, she’s called out the rising cost of living, particularly soaring grocery prices and increasing rent. She was also a huge supporter of Kamala Harris during the former VP's presidential run last year.

Putting politics to the side, Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” is set to resume on Friday (Feb. 13) in Las Vegas. From there, she'll hit several cities across North America, including two stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The trek will wrap up with back-to-back nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in April, the same month her newly announced Grow-Good Beauty is expected to launch.

Judging by her opening night at Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena, fans can expect Cardi to perform hits from both Invasion of Privacy and her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA? She's also bringing along some eye-catching tour props, including a gigantic bird cage inspired by the cover of her sophomore LP. Scroll down to see the tour flyer!