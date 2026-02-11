Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B introduced Grow-Good Beauty with a teaser video and confirmed its April launch.

The brand is based on her personal hair journey and features formulas designed for textured hair.

Her announcement arrived ahead of the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” adding momentum to her 2026 plans.

At long last, Cardi B’s highly anticipated haircare brand appears to be nearing its launch. On Wednesday (Feb. 11), the Grammy-winning rapper unveiled its name, Grow-Good Beauty, along with a promotional video documenting the three-year journey behind it.

“I'm gonna preview something that I have been working on for the past three years,” Cardi said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories ahead of the teaser’s release. “I'm so excited because this is my baby. It's something that is very highly requested, and I've been working so long on it!"

The clip opened with footage of the “Outside” artist from August 2023 discussing how it took her from 2016 until then to grow her hair out. “I’m not gonna tell y’all what I’m using for it because I gotta test it out first,” before the video transitioned to the present day. “This is Belcalis, Bronx girl, mother of four, walking down the block, being the baddest b**ch,” she continued in the voiceover.

“I am very passionate about this, and I really love this s**t,” Cardi added. Later in the video, she’s seen discussing what appears to be one of the brand’s products. When asked whether she wanted it to coat the inside or outside of the hair, the rapper joked, “We doing everything. We want b**ches’ hair to grow!”

When fans can expect Grow-Good Beauty to launch

Grow-Good Beauty will likely build on Cardi’s partnership with Revolve Group, with whom she announced a multi-brand deal in 2025. As REVOLT previously reported, the California-based fashion and lifestyle retailer is set to collaborate with the Invasion of Privacy creator across both fashion and beauty.

As for when Bardi Gang can expect Grow-Good Beauty, the brand’s official website currently lists an April launch. “Major hair. Major era,” the landing page reads, along with a newsletter sign-up for fans who want to receive promotional and marketing updates in the meantime.

Inside Cardi B’s booked and busy year: Her “Little Miss Drama Tour” and more

It’s already shaping up to be a huge year for Cardi, whose “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins tonight at Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena. The trek will sweep through several cities across North America, including Houston, Detroit, New York, and Chicago. In April, she’ll close it out with two back-to-back nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Of course, she also popped up during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday (Feb. 8). The Latin superstar’s set notably featured cameos from Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Karol G, Young Miko, and Alix Earle, among other familiar faces.