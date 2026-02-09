Image Image Credit PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show with a medley of hits and surprise guests.

The show highlighted his global influence and Bad Bunny’s role in elevating Latin music.

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 8) and, as hinted at beforehand, brought out some big names for the highly anticipated event.

In between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks battling it out for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, Benito treated Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium and viewers at home to a run-through of his biggest hits while decked out in off-white. Kicking off a medley of songs that had the crowd rocking, he opened with “Tití Me Preguntó" before eventually making his way into "Yo Perreo Sola."

Bad Bunny fans probably already expected him to perform tracks from his chart-topping LP DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which won Album of the Year at the 68th annual Grammy Awards last Sunday (Feb. 1). But, not only did he bring the critically acclaimed project to life like only he could with energetic drops like “NUEVAYoL”; he also had something else up his sleeve... Lady Gaga turning up by his side. From the music to the stage production, the Puerto Rican superstar brought the beauty and perseverance of his hometown to the Big Game. In an unforgettable moment, Ricky Martin also lent his iconic vocals to the halftime set.

Watch some dope moments from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show performance below.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a halftime show on the world’s biggest stage without social media sharing their thoughts -- whether it’s what they loved, hated, or wished Bad Bunny would’ve performed. Catch just a few reactions below.