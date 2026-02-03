Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images, Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for "GNX" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Teyana Taylor attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were full of viral moments! Trevor Noah concluded his hosting run after six years but not before taking swipes at everyone from Donald Trump to Nicki Minaj. Justin Bieber gave a new meaning to “stripped-down” performances, Cher had a harmless and funny blunder presenting an award to Luther Vandross, and so much more. Elsewhere in the show, a groundbreaking Best New Artist nominee medley was a hit, Teyana Taylor’s mere presence inspired a standing ovation, and Tyler, The Creator blew up a gas station. There were tons of memorable moments that caught fire on the internet, but these are a select 11 of them. Check out all the reasons why the 2026 Grammy Awards were legendary below.

1. Host Trevor Noah's opening monologue

For his final opening monologue as a Grammy Awards host, Trevor Noah wasted no time calling out President Donald Trump and his administration, plus Nicki Minaj, who had recently stirred up a lot of conversation after an appearance onstage holding hands. He even got a few digs off at Drake's expense while making conversation with Kendrick Lamar, but it definitely wasn't all negative. His shoutout to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson added a poignant moment of lightheartedness to the telecast.

2. Cher's chaotic Record of the Year presentation

Musical icon Cher was the ultimate chaos agent of the night at the 2026 Grammys! From being unaware of her Lifetime Achievement Award win to attempting to walk off stage before announcing her category and its winner, she had the internet abuzz. It all led up to her calling out Luther Vandross' name for Record of the Year instead of Kendrick Lamar's, receiving many head scratches and a lot of laughter. That's the beauty of live television!

3. Kendrick Lamar becoming the rapper with the most Grammy Awards

It was a milestone night for Compton’s very own Kendrick Lamar! He won five out of his nine nominations, surpassing JAY-Z to become the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history. As always, he used his speech to uplift his peers and reinforce his unshaking commitment to Hip Hop's cultural dominance. Salute!

4. Regina King's cameo in Tyler, The Creator’s performance

Tyler, The Creator delivered an explosive performance of a medley of songs from the two albums he released in 2025 and blowing up a gas station next to a red sports car. However, it was an unexpected speech mid-song by Oscar-winning actress Regina King that caught the world by pleasant surprise. The actress’ words always pierce straight into the heart.

5. Bad Bunny dedicating his Album of the Year win to immigrants

Bad Bunny made history with his Album of the Year win for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, becoming the first fully Spanish album to take home the top prize. Visibly overwhelmed and taken aback by the win, he took a minute to gather himself before thanking immigrants worldwide who have ever left their country to chase a dream. His words resonated with everyone in the crowd and viewers watching. In another huge and heartfelt moment of the night, he began his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album with a clear statement about the events taking place across the U.S.: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say, ICE out!”

6. Justin Bieber’s stripped-down “Yukon” performance

Justin Bieber’s bare bones and acoustic performance of “Yukon” was as intimate as they come. Wearing boxers, socks, and flanked by a guitar and a mirror, Bieber poured his heart out to the millions of fans watching in one of the most emotionally raw performances ever to grace the Grammys stage. The camera made sure to pan to his wife, Hailey, in a very cute fashion as well.

7. Trevor Noah trying to get Bad Bunny to perform

It was Bad Bunny night at the 2026 Grammys, and everyone wanted a sneak peek of what might come from his Super Bowl LX performance, but no one more than Trevor Noah. He repeatedly insisted Bad Bunny sing a little something, even going as far as to sing his own lyrics right next to him and bring out a band. It almost worked, but Bad Bunny was determined to keep what’s in store a surprise until Super Bowl Sunday.

8. Pharrell’s Dr. Dre Global Impact Award acceptance speech

Pharrell Williams won the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, highlighting his decades-long career and impact in the industry. His speech hit on notes of humility, nervousness, and even slight awkwardness at times, but all in all, it was one of the best-received moments of the night. “If you do what you love, you’ll get paid for free,” he said on stage.

9. All Best New Artist nominees performing in a special segment

Eight nominees spanning different genres, vocal strengths, and styles all merged into the Grammy Awards’ first-ever Best New Artist medley. The mash-up made for some of the best performances and well-timed transitions of the night, highlighting each of the nominees' breakout songs.

10. Lauryn Hill returning to the Grammys stage for the first time since 1999

Lauryn Hill made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage, leading a sprawling all-star tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. The set consisted of Wyclef Jean, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Leon Bridges, and Raphael Saadiq, just to name a few. The tribute more than honored our fallen great ones and was the talk of the night with positive reviews. What a performance!

11. Teyana Taylor commanding the stage with her beauty and comedic timing

Woman of the moment Teyana Taylor needed no introduction! Presenting at the 2026 Grammys amid the biggest year in her career yet, she immediately commanded the room and viewers at home with her presence, sexy dress, and scoot walk. Her comedic timing, just like her dress, was golden. We — and SZA, apparently — can’t get enough of her!