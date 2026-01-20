Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Tiger Girls’ Kendrick Lamar-inspired Hip Hop routine became a viral highlight of the 2026 UDA Nationals.

Their second-place finish in Jazz marked the highest placement in that category in program history.

Social media lit up with reactions from fans and choreographers praising the team’s precision and cultural relevance.

Louisiana State University’s Tiger Girls didn’t just show up to nationals, they showed out.

Over the weekend, the dance team brought all the swag, with a Kendrick Lamar-themed Hip Hop routine at the 2026 UDA College and Dance Team National Championships, and the performance quickly turned into one of the internet’s favorite moments. The Tiger Girls’ routine, set to a mashup inspired by Kendrick’s iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show — which pulled over 133.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show of all time. Fans were locked in from the first beat. And by the time it hit social media, it was a full-blown viral event.

The Tiger Girls went home with two second-place finishes, placing in both Hip Hop and Jazz on Sunday (Jan. 18). Their silver in Jazz also marked the highest Jazz placement in program history.

One of the biggest pushes came from instructor and traveling choreographer Elena Espinoza, who posted the performance on her TikTok page with the words “LSU HIP HOP 2026 !!!!!” and the caption: “MY WINNERSSS @LSU TIGER GIRLS @Sammy McFadden @Carsen R. #lsutigergirls #lsu #uda #hiphop #kendricklamar.” The clip has pulled over 6.5 million views and counting.

LSU’s official Instagram also celebrated the moment, writing, “[Second] place in Hip Hop and Jazz, with the highest Jazz placement in program history. Thank you @lsutigergirls for the iconic performances and unforgettable moments. Geaux Tigers!”

Fans on X were just as loud. @addyybx wrote, “LSU’s Hip Hop routine just went nuts incase [you] wanted to know,” while @ariivory added, “LSU Tiger Girls really said, ‘MY LEFT STROKE JUST WENT VIRAL’ [and] did their throwback ‘Like A Boy’ moment likeeee I’m sorry. I will drink this kool aid every time. I freakin’ love them.” Others couldn’t believe the results, with @daileyjoyf posting, “LSU GOT SECOND IN HIP HOP?! I’m rioting.”

The Tiger Girls always go viral and this year was no different

No matter where they land on the scoreboard, LSU’s Tiger Girls always find a way to own the timeline. As @DrunkKimMulkey put it, “The way the Tiger Girls go viral EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR for their UDA performances just once again proves that [women’s] sports (yes, dance is a sport. Cry about it) at LSU are just different.” And if you remember their Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” routine from 2024, you already know this is kind of their thing.