Key Takeaways:

Kendrick Lamar’s second Gatorade ad uses “peekaboo” and a powerful voiceover to explore how loss fuels greatness.

As the first musician to front a Gatorade campaign, Lamar continues to redefine how Hip Hop intersects with major brands.

The Compton emcee is also winning with an ongoing partnership with Chanel.

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to victory. Over the past year, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper kicked off a blockbuster tour with SZA, released one of the year’s top-selling rap albums (GNX), and was crowned by many as the winner of his public lyrical battle with Drake. In his second Gatorade commercial, Lamar flipped the narrative by centering not on his triumphs, but on the lessons that come with loss.

In Kendrick Lamar’s new Gatorade ad, losing is an important part of winning

The striking black-and-white ad, part of Gatorade’s 2025 “Lose More. Win More.” campaign, was released on Sunday (May 25) and featured Lamar training with his inner circle, pouring sweat and, of course, Gatorade. As “Peekaboo” played in the background, the rapper delivered a reflective voiceover that spoke to the nature of greatness. At one point, colorful splashes of Gatorade streaked across his face, each hue symbolizing a different flavor — and, presumably, a different moment of resilience.

The commercial concluded with a reserved-yet-pointed line: “Going the distance. Losing, so I know I always win.” For some fans, this might be perceived as a subtle nod to his aforementioned battle with a certain OVO peer.

As REVOLT previously reported, Lamar’s presence in the campaign is historic. He is the first musician ever to front a Gatorade ad, marking a significant expansion of a legacy that traditionally centered on elite athletes. Gatorade’s Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin stated that the Compton emcee was recruited “because of his mindset of hard work, resilience and pushing boundaries.”

Kendrick Lamar is also doing big things as a Chanel brand ambassador

This isn’t Lamar’s only high-profile collaboration. Just a few days after his initial Gatorade spot aired, he also launched Chanel’s newest eyewear campaign as a brand ambassador. That partnership is just the latest chapter in an ongoing creative relationship between Lamar and the luxury fashion house, which also includes pgLang’s work on a short film titled “The Button” for their Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show.