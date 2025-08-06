Image Image Credit Ussin Yala/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before she topped charts and collected Grammys, Cardi B was already a reality TV breakout, a social media icon, and a human meme machine. You might’ve discovered her through her Instagram rants or as the “regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx” on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” but the real Cardi experience is in her unexpected delivery and quote-ready one-liners.

REVOLT previously rounded up nine of her funniest early highlights, from red carpet overshares to chaotic TV appearances. Countless livestreams, remixes, and pink dildos later, it felt time to revisit her comedy canon. Cardi has only gotten funnier with fame — not because she tries harder, but because she doesn’t try at all.

This list blends old gems with newer favorites, spotlighting the moments that made us laugh out loud, smash replay, and text “OMG did you see this?” to our group chats. From W Magazine whispers and tajín paranoia to viral remixes, here are nine (more) times Cardi B delivered pure comedy gold.

1. “That’s suspicious. That’s weird.”

It started with an apparent audio issue during a past livestream. Then, with total conviction, Cardi declared: “That’s suspicious. That’s weird.” She then turned her attention to missing tajín powder (which she didn't quite pronounce correctly at first) for a mango she was enjoying. The clip became an audio and meme staple.

2. Whisper Queen: ASMR Interview for W Magazine

For W Magazine, Cardi ditched her usual volume and leaned into soft whispers, speaking about fame, motherhood, and music while caressing fluffy rugs. From describing her platinum records to confessing that the p**sy (rug) makes her sleepy, Cardi blended sensual calm with off-the-wall commentary. And, somehow, it was hard not to laugh through all of it.

3. “Coronavirus! S**t is getting real!”

As the world spiraled into lockdown, Cardi shouted from her kitchen: “Coronavirus! S**t is getting real!” Within days, the audio was flipped into a club banger by DJ iMarkkeyz and rocketed up the charts. Few people have ever meme’d a global crisis quite like this.

4. Cardi’s NYX Super Bowl commercial

In NYX’s cheeky Super Bowl ad, Cardi B introduced their “Duck Plump” lip gloss in rather provocative fashion. Be big. So big. Plumper,” she expressed in the clip. Then chaos followed. Misguided men used the gloss… elsewhere, prompting Cardi’s now-iconic reaction: “They put it where? Why?!” The full commercial was reportedly too spicy for TV, but online? It was memeable, messy, and makeup-fueled madness.

5. Cardi’s makeup routine with ELLE

In this beauty chat, Cardi went from deep to petty in 60 seconds flat. She reflected on her glow-up journey, then casually drops this bomb: “I want all my ex-boyfriends to see me... like yes. Yes, you see how poppin’ my face looks?” She also claims guys want to “play with her face” even when she’s breaking out. The facial expressions as to the effortless humor that Cardi possesses — even when just acting natural.

6. “Actually Me”: Cardi goes undercover for GQ

Cardi went undercover online to answer fan questions and ended up delivering some of her wildest quotes ever. She explained her weird noises, said her name made someone’s furniture float, and credited her stripping past as the only cardio she’s ever done. “I have like a hundred people working in my brain,” she stated at one point. From tongue talk to sleep-sleep-sleep mode, it was unfiltered, hilarious, and weirdly inspirational.

7. “What was the reason?!”

A true Cardi B origin story. When Asia couldn’t give her a clear answer, Cardi exploded during what became an iconic “Love & Hip Hop: New York” moment: “What was the reason?! What was the reason, b**ch?!” Heel thrown. Scene immortalized. And just like that, a meme was born that still makes the rounds years later (watch it in full here).

8. “Can you please hold my p**sy balls?”

Cardi joined Jimmy Fallon for the game “Box of Lies” and turned it into late-night chaos. From suspicious objects to screaming at her own box, she casually dropped: “Not a penis… p**sy balls.” The moment she asks Jimmy to hold them? TV history. Add in her dragging a “Freddy Krueger dog” and threatening to sue if she gives birth on set, and this segment was solidified comedy gold.

9. The pink dildo monologue

During her Coachella sit-down with Nardwuar, Cardi signed off (at about 9:20 in) with a message to her haters that was part clapback, part NSFW TED Talk. “If you don’t [support me], suck my d**k,” she said. “I know you think because I’m a woman I don’t have a d**k, but I have a pink dildo in my dresser.” Poetry.