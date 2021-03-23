Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B’s next act? Boss moves only.

The Grammy-winning rapper just announced a major joint venture that could reshape beauty and fashion as we know it. Revealed exclusively via Women’s Wear Daily, the move marks Cardi’s first-owned brand in that space. It was created with her longtime team (including manager Patientce Foster and stylist Kollin Carter) and the e-commerce powerhouse Revolve Group. The goal is clear: Build a billion-dollar, multi-category lifestyle empire spanning from the red carpet to Fordham Plaza.

“People have been expecting both from me,” Cardi told WWD, referring to her new business deal and long-awaited sophomore LP. “My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album... We have to come in strong.”

Cardi B’s fashion line will focus on fit, quality and everyday style

Coming in strong is exactly what she’s ready to give. The forthcoming products will blend Cardi’s love for “curve-hugging” fits, long-lasting glam and practical staples — pieces that speak to the woman she was before the fame. “I want my brand to have that one piece that you buy, that you love, that makes sense,” she said. “If it’s a size large, it should be a true size large.” The beauty line is just as essential – a reflection of her signature glam, from bold lashes to flawless finishes.

This isn’t a quick cash grab or trend-hopping hustle. Foster called it a “lifetime brand... not a fling or trend.” The partnership is rooted in authenticity and Cardi’s own journey from the Bronx to the global stage — and now, toward generational wealth. As the “Up” star put it: “Houses are not enough. You need a business... If God forbid something happens to me, I don’t want my kids to be fighting with record labels [over] my music.”

A surprise revelation about Cardi B's upcoming album

Speaking of her sophomore LP, she recently decided to surprise her fans with an update during a X Spaces session: There are no female features on the project “yet.” Regardless of who is contributing, she's still going to bring the heat. “I’m 100 percent confident with this album,” Cardi expressed. “I just don’t think that what I got is out there... I gave y’all some clues on my features, and that’s it.”