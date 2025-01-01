Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA has been owning 2025 since day one. Kicking off the year as the first artist to have a No. 1 movie and No. 1 album at the same time, then shutting down the Super Bowl stage with Kendrick Lamar and now gearing up for the “Grand National Tour” with him too, she’s unstoppable. Just when we thought we could catch our breath, the Grammy-winning powerhouse is stepping into entrepreneurship with her own beauty brand Not Beauty.

During a Friday (March 21) interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she told J. Hud, “People ask about my lip combo all the time. And I am a yapper, right? I’m like a certified yapper, I’m always talking, I’m always singing and I felt like I needed something that lasted so long.” She kept the tea flowing, adding, “It all came out of necessity. So I pretty much just designed my own formula.”

The Not Beauty lineup includes lip glosses, creams, liners, stains and more. But why Not Beauty? According to SZA, she doesn’t see herself as a beauty guru, she’s just out here creating products that are functional, reliable and actually work. The gag? You won’t find Not Beauty in stores. It’ll be available only at pop up activations on the “Grand National Tour.”

And don’t think she’s stopping here. SZA made it clear this is just the beginning of her entrepreneurial era. “It’ll also branch into maybe Not Farming, Not Furniture, whatever need I see. If I see an armchair that I feel like I can design this better, I’m going to make an armchair,” she shared. Looks like Not Beauty is just the start — SZA is building a whole empire, one bold idea at a time.

So, if you want that exclusive Not Beauty makeup line, you better secure those “Grand National Tour” tickets ASAP!