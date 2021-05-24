Image Image Credit Brooks Kraft/Contributor via Getty Images, Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor via Getty Images, and Warner Bros. TV/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oprah Winfrey, Arsenio Hall, and Jennifer Hudson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For decades, Black TV hosts have defied expectations, pushed cultural conversations forward and created spaces where Black (or marginalized) voices, artistry and perspectives could thrive. Whether through investigative journalism, music showcases, comedy-driven social critiques or no-holds-barred interviews, these hosts have delivered cutting-edge content that resonates far beyond their respective mediums. In a world where mainstream media often overlooks or misrepresents Black experiences, these figures have not just entertained but empowered.

From trailblazers who broke through racial barriers to modern hosts redefining the industry, Black media personalities consistently demonstrated innovation and resilience. These hosts have cultivated platforms that highlight Black excellence, address systemic issues and offer entertainment on their own terms. Their shows have served as cultural touchstones, reflecting the concerns, joys and aspirations of Black audiences while appealing to a broader spectrum of viewers.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the impact of these hosts remains undeniable. Whether through traditional television or digital-first platforms, they have adapted to changing times while staying true to their mission of representation and storytelling. Here are 15 Black TV hosts who have defined (or are defining) the culture with their groundbreaking shows.

1. Oprah Winfrey

The queen of daytime talk, Oprah Winfrey, didn’t just create a show – she built an empire. “The Oprah Winfrey Show” redefined what talk television could be, blending intimate storytelling, cultural discourse, and social activism (also, the increasingly valuable gifts for show attendees). Her ability to connect with audiences on deeply personal levels, coupled with her commitment to elevating voices on everything from race to spirituality, cemented her status as an industry powerhouse. Beyond television, she leveraged her platform into a media empire, launching O, The Oprah Magazine, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and various philanthropic initiatives.

2. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson took the mic from the music world to the talk show stage with “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Bringing warmth, relatability and a touch of gospel-infused soul to daytime TV, Hudson’s approach channels the community-driven, uplifting energy that Black audiences have long embraced. Her ability to balance celebrity interviews with everyday human stories makes her a modern force in the space.

One of the most talked-about elements of her show is the viral spirit tunnel, where guests are welcomed with high-energy enthusiasm, reinforcing the celebratory and joyful atmosphere that makes her show stand out. Hudson also integrates music into her show, often giving impromptu performances that remind audiences of her vocal powerhouse status.

3. LeBron James and Maverick Carter

A barbershop is as much a cultural hub as it is a place for a fade. “The Shop,” helmed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, takes this concept to new heights by creating an unfiltered, intellectual and deeply cultural space where athletes, musicians and public figures discuss everything from race to mental health. It’s a modern-day griot session with a fresh, polished edge. By blending candid, unscripted conversations with high-profile guests like Barack Obama, JAY-Z, and Draymond Green, “The Shop” breaks the mold of traditional talk shows by keeping it raw, unfiltered, and deeply relevant.

4. Arsenio Hall

When “The Arsenio Hall Show” hit the airwaves, it wasn’t just another late-night talk show – it was a revolution. Hall provided a crucial space for Hip Hop, Black actors and political figures to engage with mainstream America. His interview with then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton (who famously played the saxophone) showcased his ability to merge politics and pop culture in a way that resonated deeply with Black audiences. Hall’s signature audience chant, the “Woof! Woof! Woof!” became a cultural staple, signaling his ability to connect with viewers in a way few other late-night hosts could.

5. Don Cornelius

“Soul Train” wasn’t just a show – it was a movement. Don Cornelius crafted the ultimate platform for Black music, dance and fashion, bringing Black joy and culture to millions. The iconic “Soul Train” line and legendary performances made it a staple, proving that Black creativity deserved a national stage. Beyond showcasing artists like Aretha Franklin and James Brown, “Soul Train” created a sense of unity within the Black community, giving people a space to see themselves reflected positively on television.

6. Roland Martin

Few voices in Black political journalism are as sharp as Roland Martin’s. From “Washington Watch” to “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” he consistently challenged the status quo, calling out systemic injustices and championing Black empowerment through hard-hitting, unfiltered commentary. In an era of misinformation, Martin remains a necessary and unapologetic truth-teller. His digital-first approach with “Roland Martin Unfiltered” showcases his adaptability in a changing media landscape, ensuring Black perspectives remain front and center in the political conversation.

7. Wendy Williams

Love her or hate her, Wendy Williams redefined gossip television. Her self-branded “hot topics” on “The Wendy Williams Show” set the blueprint for modern celebrity commentary. Williams’ ability to connect with audiences through raw, often messy, yet undeniably captivating content made her a force in daytime television. From headline-making interviews to viral catchphrases like “How you doin’?,” her influence on the talk show format is undeniable. Despite personal and professional struggles, her legacy in daytime TV will likely remain influential for generations to come.

8. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero

“Desus & Mero” took late-night TV and flipped it on its head. Their comedic yet insightful take on politics, Hip Hop and pop culture, infused with a distinctly Bronx energy, made their show a must-watch for those who wanted unfiltered Black commentary. They proved that digital-age humor could successfully translate to traditional media without losing its authenticity. Their transition from podcasting to television showcased how new media can disrupt traditional talk-show structures, carving a lane for modern Black voices in late-night TV. One can only hope that these two will join forces once again...

9. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon built a media empire that spans comedy, music and television. His breakout success came with “Wild 'N Out,” a Hip Hop improv show that remains one of the longest-running comedy series on television. Through this show, he gave up-and-coming comedians and rappers a platform to showcase their talent while blending humor with Hip Hop culture. Beyond “Wild 'N Out,” Cannon has hosted “The Masked Singer,” a primetime hit that introduced a fresh take on reality competition shows. He has also been an advocate for young Black entertainers, using his platforms to provide opportunities for new voices in the industry. His ability to balance comedy, music and business acumen has kept him at the forefront of Black entertainment.

10. Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique brought unfiltered energy, humor and unapologetic Blackness to late-night television with “The Mo’Nique Show.” As one of the few Black women to host a late-night talk show, she created a space where Black entertainers, cultural icons and emerging artists could share their voices and stories. Her show stood out for its high-energy interviews, deep conversations about race and representation in Hollywood, and her genuine enthusiasm for uplifting Black talent. Beyond television, Mo’Nique remained an unflinching advocate for equal pay and representation for Black women in entertainment, often challenging the status quo in Hollywood. Her presence on late-night TV was a necessary step toward diversifying mainstream media.

11. Ziwe

Ziwerekoru "Ziwe" Fumudoh redefined what it means to conduct an interview. With her self-titled show, “Ziwe,” she merges biting satire, music and political commentary to create an environment where guests often find themselves in hilariously uncomfortable conversations about race, privilege and accountability. Her fearless approach to media disrupts traditional formats, making audiences rethink how discussions on race and identity should unfold. By combining comedy and social critique, Ziwe built a cult following and carved out a niche for herself in the late-night landscape. Her ability to blend humor with thought-provoking questions positioned her as a leader in the new wave of Black TV hosts who push boundaries and challenge guests in ways that traditional interviewers often avoid.

12. Trevor Noah

Taking over “The Daily Show” after Jon Stewart was no small feat, but Trevor Noah transformed the late-night news satire show into a global platform. With his South African background, Noah brought a fresh and international perspective to American political and social issues. His sharp wit, cultural analysis and ability to break down complex topics with humor made him a must-watch host. Under his leadership, “The Daily Show” tackled systemic racism, international affairs and pop culture with a nuanced yet comedic lens. Noah’s departure from the show left a lasting impact, as he not only expanded the reach of “The Daily Show” but also inspired a new generation of diverse voices in political satire and media.

13. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall made history as the first Black woman to co-anchor “The Today Show,” and she later launched “The Tamron Hall Show,” which brought a blend of investigative journalism and personal storytelling to daytime television. Hall’s show stands out for its ability to address important issues affecting Black communities, including mental health, domestic violence and systemic racism, all while remaining engaging and relatable. Her work goes beyond celebrity interviews – she highlights real-life stories and gives a voice to those who are often overlooked in mainstream media. Her ability to combine hard news with heartfelt human-interest stories makes her one of the most respected Black TV hosts in modern media.

14. Big Tigger

For Hip Hop fans, “Rap City: The Basement” was an institution, and Big Tigger was its charismatic host. The show became a vital platform for rap culture, providing artists with an authentic space to showcase their music, freestyle (the freestyles!) and connect with fans. Unlike mainstream music interviews, “Rap City: The Basement” was raw and unfiltered, featuring exclusive performances that became legendary moments in Hip Hop history. Big Tigger’s media presence helped bridge the gap between underground rap and mainstream audiences, making him one of the most respected figures in Hip Hop journalism. His legacy as a host is still celebrated by enthusiasts today.

15. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is one of the most versatile and enduring Black TV hosts in entertainment history. From his hit daytime talk show to his long-running success as the host of “Family Feud,” Harvey mastered the art of connecting with audiences. His ability to blend humor, life advice and candid storytelling made him a staple in daytime television.

Beyond hosting, Harvey used his platform to inspire and educate, particularly through motivational speaking and his Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success brand. He has also played a key role in showcasing Black excellence, whether through “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” or his mentorship initiatives for young men. His influence extends beyond television, as he continues to shape conversations around relationships, career success and personal growth. He’s a true powerhouse in entertainment.