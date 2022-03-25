Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Toot It Up” visual Image Alt Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B has never been one to hold her tongue, and her latest drop with Pardison Fontaine is a bold reminder of why she remains one of the most electrifying voices in Hip Hop – even with only one album under her belt. The two reunited for Friday’s (Feb. 7) “Toot It Up,” a high-energy track tailor-made for packed dance floors and late-night flexes. According to Pardi, the collaboration was eight years in the making. “GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!” he wrote on Instagram prior to the song’s release. “[AND] THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!”

While the “Peach” talent held his own on the Street Symphony-produced cut, it’s Cardi’s contribution that stole the spotlight. “Never got the credit I deserve, if it wasn’t for me, you b**ches wouldn't be heard,” she defiantly rapped, keeping with the aggressive themes that have become her lyrical calling card. A Jon J Visuals and Sage English-directed visual further elevated the hard-hitting offering with shots of the two catching vibes in a nightclub.

Cardi B’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy , saw massive success

It’s been far too long since Cardi blessed the masses with 2018’s Invasion of Privacy – an album that saw plenty of writing contributions from her “Toot It Up” counterpart. While fans have since been treated to a slew of viral singles from the Bronx bomber, she pump-faked her long-awaited follow-up on multiple occasions.

Given Invasion of Privacy’s massive success, any fears of a sophomore slump are expected and understandable. The 13-song effort skyrocketed to a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200, where it spent 222 weeks. Additionally, the project earned a quadruple platinum certification and a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Back in November 2024, she confirmed that her next body of work would be dropping in 2025. “Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out – I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on – [and] hopefully next year I get [myself] a lil’ boyfriend,” she claimed during an Instagram Live Session. Notably, she filed for divorce from Offset a few months prior.

The wait for Cardi B’s second studio album

In a more recent live session, she gave one hilarious reason why the album hasn’t dropped yet. “Every time I take d**k, I get distracted. I don’t want no distraction,” she confessed. “This January is a very crucial month for me... I can't let nothing get in my way because January is very, very, very important. And I have a mission to complete. And if I don't complete this mission, it’s gonna f**k up the schedule for this year. I already feel like I’ve been getting tested already. But you know what? So far, it hasn’t affected me yet.”

“Toot It Up” isn’t just a club banger – it’s a reminder of Cardi’s undeniable influence and, hopefully, a signal that her long-awaited second album is finally on the horizon. If her fiery verse was any indication, all it takes is a solid and consistent full-length effort for her to fully reclaim the coveted rap throne.