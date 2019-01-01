Image Image Credit Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B’s sophomore effort is being pushed back another year, as some fans might’ve already suspected. On Monday (Nov. 18), during an Instagram Live session, the New York phenomenon spilled the tea on her upcoming projects and personal goals.

“Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out — I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on — [and] hopefully next year I get [myself] a lil’ boyfriend,” she told her followers on the platform.

The delay is not entirely surprising, considering Cardi welcomed her third child with Offset in September. She also filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in July, though the former couple described their split as “amicable.”

In August, the “Bongos” rapper warned fans to “save your coins” in preparation for the LP, which currently has no title. “When I drop this cover, everything is going up that day,” she said. “Everything is going up that day — not the album, of course, but y’all gon’ see, and [I] swear to God, y’all better run it the f**k up… When I drop, everything is going to drop at the same time.”

Despite pushing back the project, Cardi has been quite active musically. In March, she unveiled “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami),” with many assuming the latter-mentioned song would serve as a pre-release single.

The Grammy Award-winning musician also kicked off a massive feature run with Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” alongside SZA. It was succeeded by Shakira’s “Puntería,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

Fast forward to May, the Hip Hop heavyweight joined forces with former collaborators GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion for “Wanna Be (Remix),” followed by her rapping in Spanish on Peso Pluma’s “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE” the next month. She then teamed up with Rob49 for July’s “On Dat Money.”