Cardi B is skipping the trend of releasing a pre-save link to drum up excitement for her long-awaited sophomore album. The “Money Bag” artist has instead chosen a different approach, delaying updates with a slow drip of promotional assets for the project, for which a name has not yet been revealed to the public.

She cryptically clued in fans on what she has in store for them soon during a 27-minute Twitter Spaces chat with followers on Saturday (Aug. 17). Ever careful with her words, she began by stating, “When I drop this cover everything is going up that day.” The heads-up quickly pivoted into a warning for supporters, though. “Everything is going up that day — not the album, of course, but y’all gone see, and [I] swear to God, y’all better run it the f**k up. So, save your coins because when I drop, everything is going to drop at the same time,” she said.

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018 to unprecedented success, netting a 4x platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The project boasted features from SZA, Migos, 21 Savage, Kehlani, and Chance the Rapper. Six years later, the wait for a follow-up continues despite Cardi having released and hopped on several records, such as the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion banger “WAP” and more recently Rob49’s “On Dat Money.”

For months now, she has been teasing that a new album would be delivered by the end of 2024. Her conversation with fans was a reminder that her intentions remain, but the process has been challenging. She mentioned that “there’s just so many contracts, so many compromises with things,” and that when the robust project rollout launches, she promised to explain why the timeframe was extended. “The delay is because I want everything at the same time. I want everything available at the same time. I don’t want to be late [with] nothing,” said the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

While speaking about “Trophies,” the popular unreleased track she shared a snippet of in late 2023, she disclosed that plans to unleash another single from the anticipated album have not been decided. Thus far, fans have pressed play on “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle),” both of which premiered in March.

Cardi admitted, “I don’t even want to put out singles anymore. I just want to put out straight albums. Maybe I put out one more single, but if I put out a single, it would have to be after the album announcement. Maybe. I don’t know. I gotta think about it.

Pretty much every detail about the album remains shrouded in mystery. At most, she has hinted that “it’s so different from what everyone is expecting.”