Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Grow-Good Beauty collection arrives April 15 and draws from Cardi B’s experiences managing damage, texture, and consistency.

The lineup features shampoos, conditioners, a deep conditioning mask, and a serum, with prices ranging from $14.99 to $19.99.

Cardi B has discussed childhood perms, bleaching, and DIY treatments as part of the process that informed the brand’s development.

Before the wigs, red carpet moments, and viral beauty looks, Cardi B’s hair journey wasn’t always easy -- and her honesty about that is exactly what’s fueling this next chapter.

In a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Bronx native opened up about the deeply personal experiences that led to Grow-Good Beauty, her hair care brand that is launching on April 15. As REVOLT previously reported, the line has been years in the making, first teased as a passion project rooted in her own growth — literally. “So I’m not even gonna lie. When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair,” she said.

Growing up in the Big Apple, Cardi explained how she constantly compared herself to others. “My cousins, they had really long hair — like the Disney princesses. They had really long hair,” she told the publication. But her own texture and length felt different. “Not only was my hair really coarse, but it was really short,” the music star continued. “I used to really hate my hair texture because when I put gel on my hair, instead of being flat, it just kind of crinkles.”

That frustration led the rapper to start chemically straightening her hair early. “I begged my mom,” she said, recalling getting her first perm at the age of 7. At first, it felt like progress. “I was so happy, even though it was still not long... I felt like finally I got straight hair that I could manage.” But the damage quickly caught up. “No lie, I lost all my hair again,” Cardi remembered. “She had to do a big mushroom chop on me.”

By her teenage years, she was experimenting constantly. “It was just always a hot mess,” Cardi admitted. After convincing her mom to let her try highlights, she wanted more. “But then I was like, ‘This ain’t enough,’” the star recalled, before attempting to bleach her hair herself. “I freaked out. My roots were yellow and my ends were orange… so many hairs came out of my head. I didn’t even dye it red. I just had that ugly bleach color for, like, three, four months.”

Over time, that trial and error turned into intention. The 33-year-old shared that she leaned into DIY treatments and cultural beauty traditions she grew up with. “I always used to do hair masks and stuff like that... But when I was younger, I just wasn’t as consistent.”

That consistency eventually paid off and became the blueprint for Grow-Good Beauty. “I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair... I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

What to know about Grow-Good Beauty’s products and pricing

The upcoming line focuses on repair and maintenance, using a plant-based complex designed to strengthen strands and boost shine. The range includes shampoos like Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+, along with Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ conditioners, all priced at $14.99. There’s also Get Rich, a deep conditioning mask inspired by Cardi’s DIY routines, retailing at $19.99, and Everything Serum at $17.99, which helps protect hair from heat and humidity while sealing ends. With prices ranging from $14.99 to $19.99, the brand is intentionally accessible — something Cardi emphasized throughout the development process, so her fans can actually use what she’s created.

Behind the scenes, Cardi worked closely with Revolve Group and her team, including her longtime manager Patientce Foster and stylist Kollin Carter, to ensure that the products reflected her real-life experience. That hands-on approach, paired with the artist’s understanding of her audience, helped shape the brand’s direction from day one.

Now, as a mother, her perspective has expanded even more. “Now that I’m a mom, I think about it differently,” the global icon told WWD. “My daughter [Kulture] wants long hair too. Kids always want to look like the princesses or the girls they see around them. I want her to have healthy hair so when she gets older, she already has a strong foundation.”

With Grow-Good Beauty, Cardi isn’t just entering the beauty space. She’s telling a story that started long before fame -- one rooted in trial and error, growth, and finally, confidence.