Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California and Lil Kim performs at DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at The Kia Forum on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Madison Square Garden crowd saw Lil’ Kim perform a live rendition of her “Quiet Storm (Remix)” verse.

Cardi B and Kim embraced and exchanged “I love you” sentiments during the New York City show.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” has included guest appearances from Kehlani, Tyla, GloRilla, Blueface, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B’s second and final “Little Miss Drama Tour” stop at Madison Square Garden did not disappoint. On Wednesday (March 25) night, the “I Like It” artist surprised the crowd by bringing out another New York legend: Lil’ Kim.

After rising from one of the trap doors beneath the stage, Kim launched straight into her guest verse on Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm (Remix).” She rapped, “In the parking lot / Where my n**ga Roc like to spark a lot / My Brooklyn style speak for itself / Like a wrestler, another notch under my belt.” Not long after, Cardi joined her as the arena erupted in cheers.

The two stars — both of whom appeared in REVOLT’s roundup of the best female rappers to see live — then shared a hug before Kim told the Grammy-winning musician, “I love you so much.” The La Bella Mafia creator added, “I don’t want y’all to think I was being dramatic with this beautiful outfit on,” referring to her look, which appeared to be made up of a bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a long coat. Watch the clip below.

What other surprise guests have appeared on Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour”?

Since her “Little Miss Drama Tour” began in February, Cardi has had no shortage of special guests join her onstage to perform either their shared hits or fan-favorite solo tracks. During her two sold-out shows at the Kia Forum, the mother of four brought out Kehlani and Tyla for AM I THE DRAMA? cuts “Safe” and “Nice Guy.” GloRilla and Blueface also linked up with the Brooklyn native for “Tomorrow 2” and “Thotiana (Remix),” respectively.

Later, in Houston, Cardi reunited with Megan Thee Stallion for a live performance of their platinum-selling hit, “WAP.” The North American trek is set to wind down in April, so now the question is who else, if anyone, she might bring out before the final date.