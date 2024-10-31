Image Image Credit Craig Barritt/Contributor via Getty Images, Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, Kamala Harris, and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s been an action-packed string of rallies for Kamala Harris, who has been traveling all over the country to speak to American voters. On Friday (Nov. 1), the Democratic nominee will make a stop in Milwaukee, WI for a “When We Vote We Win” event, and she won’t be the only one taking to the stage.

In a press release shared by Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s camp on Thursday (Oct. 31), the aforementioned rally will boast performances from GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, and DJ Gemini Gilly. Cardi B will also make an appearance to deliver remarks in support of the sitting vice president.

According to WBTV, Harris will head to Charlotte, NC on Saturday (Nov. 2) for another “When We Vote We Win” celebration with Khalid, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. It will be her second visit to the Tar Heel State this week.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” the campaign said in a statement shared by the publication. “The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.”

In related news, the Democrats recently received an endorsement from former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a longtime Republican. “I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The actor-turned-politician continued, “We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.”