Image Image Credit Chip Somodevilla/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), former President Donald Trump turned a provocative moment into political theater by appearing with a garbage truck at a Wisconsin airport. Wearing an orange safety vest, Trump engaged with reporters while sitting in the vehicle. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” he stated.

The stunt took place after President Biden’s recent comments about Trump supporters during a Voto Latino video call. “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American.” These remarks were made regarding Tony Hinchcliffe's comments about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

Many interpreted Biden's words to be aimed at Trump voters. In response to the controversy, the White House shared the official transcript showing an apostrophe in “supporter’s,” making it clear that Biden was referring solely to Hinchcliffe. The head of state further explained the issue on Twitter. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say,” he wrote.

When confronted about Hinchcliffe’s remarks, Trump distanced himself, claiming, “I don't know anything about the comedian. I don't know who he is.” He then pivoted to professing his love for Puerto Rico. “Nobody has done more... than me. I took care of them when they had the big hurricanes. Nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican people than me. They love me and I love them.”

Image Image Credit Chip Somodevilla/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jokes and critiques were abundant about Trump’s garbage truck act on Twitter. “Trump, shortly before calling Kamala Harris unwell, nearly busted his a** while trying to get in a garbage truck,” tweeted one user. “The stable genius is stable geniusing again.” Another wrote, “Donald Trump has been blue-collar twice in his life. Once was [a] week ago when he pretended to work at McDonald’s, and the other was yesterday when he pretended to ride shotgun in a garbage truck he had trouble climbing into.”

Check out other social media reactions below.