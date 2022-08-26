Image Image Credit Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), Vice President Kamala Harris descended upon the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. to provide a “closing argument” in her tightly contested campaign against former President Donald Trump. According to her team, the rally drew over 75,000 people, many of whom took positions all over the National Mall in order to catch a glimpse of the Democratic candidate in action.

In her speech, Harris drew a stark contrast between the priorities of a potential second Trump administration and her own vision for the country. She warned that “on day one, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list.” She described her opponent as “unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.”

Additionally, Harris outlined policy plans that would expand Medicare coverage, safeguard women’s reproductive rights, and prioritize compromise over Trump’s modus operandi of stirring up conflict. “[He] intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls ‘the enemy from within,’” she told the massive crowd and viewers who tuned in from home. After it was over, she waved to attendees as she left the stage with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Many of Harris’ supporters provided takes on the event before, during, and after it took place. “By going to the Ellipse tonight, Kamala Harris is closing how she started. She’s taking it to Trump,” wrote one user on Twitter. “She is not afraid of him.” Another user tweeted, “Kamala aggressively courting moderates with her rhetoric in this speech at the Ellipse – you absolutely love to see it. I feel extremely confident that this strategy will ultimately prove itself to be the right move come Election Day when we see the margins from [Independents and Republicans].”

