Key Takeaways

Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee” returned on Nov. 12, 2025, with plenty to unpack, including a guest appearance from Cousin Bang.

When the “Stay out of the comments” episode aired, the world wasn’t exactly in great shape. Millions of Americans were at risk of losing their SNAP benefits just ahead of the holidays, something Cam’ron addressed right off the bat. On a brighter note, he also discussed Max B, who had just come home after serving 16 years in prison, and Big L’s Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King finally making its way to streaming services.

Among the other topics were Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ fight being cancelled and whether Cam’ron listens to his own music, both of which made for entertaining topics. Scroll through seven key takeaways from “Talk With Flee” below and watch the full episode here!

1. On SNAP benefits being cut

By the time this “Talk With Flee” aired, SNAP benefits were in a strange spot due to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. “I [have] just been getting calls about n**gas ain’t got no food stamps,” Cam’ron opened the episode. “I’m not disrespecting food stamps, let’s start there. I’ma be honest with you, some of it ain’t fun.”

He then jokingly suggested, “I think we can take the price down from $40 [to] maybe $15 or $20 for p**sy right now. Maybe, if you’re hungry, it might just be a trip to Costco.” He also let anyone who may be upset with his words know that he was “just a messenger.”

2. On whether he’s experienced racism in the music business

About halfway through, Cam’ron spoke about whether he’s ever dealt with racism in the music industry. “I never experienced racism,” he said. “You gotta think about this: why would they do racism — I’m talking about white people — when the Black people [are] making all the money if you’re selling rap music?”

He went on to say that being racist back then would’ve been the “dumbest s**t in the world,” especially when rap was “making the majority of the money at the time.”

3. On whether Cam’ron ever revisits his own music

Elsewhere in the episode, Sen City asked Cam’ron if he ever listens to his own albums. “Yeah, sometimes, once in a while,” he replied. After jokingly calling out his co-host for not using Apple Music, Cam admitted he actually listens to one of his Diplomats brothers more than his own catalog.

“I will say this, I do go back and listen to a lot of Juelz [Santana]’s music more than mine,” he explained. “I might go to the Diplomat album and listen to his songs.”

4. On Big L’s posthumous album ‘Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King’

Since Big L’s passing, his estate has released a handful of posthumous albums, including Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King, which arrived in November 2025. The project featured JAY-Z, Method Man, and Nas, whose Mass Appeal handled its distribution. When the topic came up on “Talk With Flee,” Cam’ron admitted he’d only “heard clips of it.”

“I’m not downplaying it because L’s my man, and shout out to Nas for putting the album out, but it seemed like all the verses I heard thus far, I heard before,” he explained. “If it can help feed his family and make them a couple [of] dollars, I’m all for that.” The rapper-slash-host, who’s from Harlem himself, added, “I would’ve loved to participate and be a part of that.”

5. On Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ fight being cancelled

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis were set to face off on Nov. 14, 2025, but just over a week out, the fight was canceled after Tank was hit with a civil lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend. As he’s mentioned previously, Cam’ron wasn’t particularly thrilled about the boxing match to begin with.

“Jake Paul is way bigger than Tank, and secondly, Tank is more skilled than Jake Paul. I just didn’t like the match-up,” he explained. The “Hey Ma” artist then noted that he was actually more interested in seeing Paul take on Mike Tyson the year prior, even though it didn’t fully give him what he “really wanted.”

Moments later, Cam’ron opened up about whether he’s faced more drama as a rapper or as a sports commentator on “It Is What It Is.” While he’s had a few run-ins during his music career, he said the only thing that really bothers him in sports is when “athletes get mad” over his commentary.

Cam specifically brought up Edgar Berlanga, who’s been a guest on the show, getting upset over something he said. “Shout out to Edgar. Thank you for coming on the show. He DM’d me, ‘Yo.’ I was like, ‘Damn, I think he’s mad at me because we mentioned he got knocked out,’” he recalled.

As the Crime Pays artist put it, “I got a job to do, n**ga. The f**k you want me to [do]? Act like I didn’t see it?”

7. On missing out on signing Max B

After 16 years behind bars, Max B finally came home on Nov. 9, 2025. Near the end of the episode, Cam’ron shared that he “missed out” on signing the “Sexy Love” rapper, someone he actually grew up with. “Jim [Jones] ended up signing him because Jim [saw] the vision,” he said.

“When he came to me and said he gon’ start rapping, I’m like, ‘Yo, Charley, stop playing,’” Cam shared.