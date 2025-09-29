Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron is executive producing a Paid in Full TV series with 50 Cent, expanding on Harlem’s real-life crime stories.

During “Talk With Flee,” he opened up about the creative choices behind his Confessions of Fire album cover.

Cam also shared a wild story about saving Stephon Marbury from getting robbed in Harlem.

Another episode of “Talk With Flee” aired on Sept. 24, 2025, and Cam’ron had plenty to get off his chest. The rapper/host touched on everything from DipSexxx to the time he saved former NBA star Stephon Marbury from getting robbed.

Among the more recent news, Cam’ron spoke about executive producing a Paid in Full TV series with 50 Cent. While he couldn’t share too many details, he teased what viewers can expect. The “Hey Ma” rapper also looked back at the cover of his debut album, Confessions of Fire, which, in hindsight, he admits wasn’t his best moment. Needless to say, Killa had a lot to talk about this week.

On that note, we revisited five of the biggest moments from Cam’ron’s “Leather jumpsuit with the axe” episode of “Talk With Flee.” Take a look below.

1. On his last time on the set of DipSexxx

Back in the day, Cam’ron’s then-manager Big Joe ran an adult entertainment company called DipSexxx — named, rather fittingly, after the rapper’s Dipset group (also known as the Diplomats) with Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey. While Cam admitted he didn’t have much involvement in the venture, he couldn’t forget his last time on set.

“Super duper pause,” Cam prefaced, before hilariously recounting how one of the male actors couldn’t get an erection. “Homeboy couldn’t get right,” he explained. “So Joe was like, ‘You better take them f**king pills!’” The Harlem native added that Big Joe eventually made the actor sit in the corner, which led him to realize, “This n**ga running this s**t like Suge Knight.”

2. On his sus ‘Confessions of Fire’ cover

What was Cam’ron thinking when he shot the Confessions of Fire cover? “I was just doing what I was told at the time,” the rapper hilariously recalled. On the cover, he’s pictured wearing an all-leather jumpsuit, surrounded by flames and holding a sledgehammer. For anyone curious, Cam clarified, “This has nothing to do with DipSexxx or nothing. This [is] my first album cover.”

He later admitted he was simply following Lance “Un” Rivera’s direction. “I listened to a lot of s**t that Un said,” the rapper-slash-host explained. “Lil’ Kim was a star. Junior M.A.F.I.A. was a star. Biggie [was] your man.”

3. On executive producing a TV series for ‘Paid in Full’ with 50 Cent

Paid in Full is headed to television, and one person especially excited about it is Cam’ron, who played Rico in the 2002 classic. 50 Cent purchased the rights to the film and tapped the “Oh Boy” rapper as an executive producer. Though he understandably can’t reveal too much right now, Cam did give REVOLT an exclusive on what fans can expect.

“It isn’t just about Rich Porter, Azie [Faison], and Alpo [Martinez]. It’s stories about different people, [like] Fritz, Preachers, so on and so forth,” he shared. “When it's time for casting and everything, I’m pretty sure it’ll be a big announcement, and we’ll get down to the nitty-gritty then. That’s as much information that I can give you until I speak to Fif.”

4. On Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ 2025 boxing match

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are slated to get in the ring on Nov. 14, and while it may not be the most exciting fight for boxing fans (or even Tank himself), Cam’ron completely understands. “I think it’s going to be what’s best for Gervonta, in my personal opinion,” the rapper explained, adding that Davis is likely chasing the biggest payday, which “is every fighter’s dream.”

“If I’m Tank, yes, I don’t care what people say about me ‘cause no fights are making sense.” From his perspective, many boxers are leveraging their celebrity status because it guarantees the biggest checks, even if it isn’t the fight that fans demand. “Moral of the story: Terrance Crawford, best fighter in the world, [got] $15 million. Tank to fight Jake Paul, $40 million. What [do] I think of it? I think it’s smart.”

5. On saving former NBA player Stephon Marbury from getting his watch stolen

“Look, I’m grown enough to admit that Steph was better than me, maybe when he got to college,” Cam’ron said when asked who was the better baller back in high school between him and Stephon Marbury. He then shared a little-known story about how he once prevented the former NBA star from getting his Rolex taken.

“He stopped on 139th to see me, so we were talking, and I see n**gas on my block [moving around],” Cam recalled. He then explained how his “big homie” Reggie pulled him aside to ask about Marbury. “He was like, ‘Yo, Cam, he over here with you?’ I was like, ‘Who? Steph? Yeah, that’s my man,’” the Crime Pays artist recounted. “He said, ‘Yo, get him out of here, man. He got the Rollie on and that’s my s**t, I’m itching.’”

Naturally, Cam followed the advice because if Marbury got robbed, he admitted he “couldn’t have did nothing about it.” The rapper humorously added, “All I could’ve did was [say], ‘My bad.’”