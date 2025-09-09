Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron during Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

You can’t talk about Paid In Full without giving Cam’ron a 10 out of 10 for his performance. The film tells the true story of three young Black men in New York building a drug empire — and watching it all come crashing down. Mekhi Phifer and Wood Harris bring the same effortless, authentic energy to their roles, making the cast feel like a match made in heaven.

The New York rapper’s character Rico is a clever, scheming individual who’s ready to do whatever it takes to climb to the top. From hustling in the streets to scheming behind the scenes, he’s constantly plotting, and his interactions with Ace and Mitch add tension, drama, and a whole lot of style to the story. When he bumps into Ace’s best friend Mitch, it’s clear Rico has his own plans for infiltrating their operation — and you never know just how far he’ll go to get what he wants.

As the story unfolds, he drops line after line that sticks with you, mixing street-smart wit with a sly confidence that only he could pull off. His Rico is part charm, part troublemaker, and completely unforgettable. We couldn’t help ourselves — we had to make a list of his best lines, because the way he delivers them is as iconic as the movie itself. From moments that make you laugh to moments that make you clutch your pearls, Cam’ron’s performance is pure Diplomats energy in cinematic form, and it deserves every bit of praise it still gets today.

1. “Ayo, A, n**gas get shot everyday, b. You’ll be alright n**ga... you tough right?”

This might be the most quoted line in the whole movie and the one that really exposed Rico’s mindset—selfish, grimy, and willing to get his money by any means. The delivery alone made it clear he wasn’t joking. He didn’t even give Ace a chance to recover before pushing him to risk it all again.

2. “No ribs, no rice, no champagne... you don’t eat nothing until I get my money.”

This quote hits during that paper bag wastebasket game between Rico and Mitch, and you could feel the energy shift. Mitch didn’t have the money, lost the bet, and Rico was already on edge. If Ace hadn’t picked up that call about his baby being born, it felt like things were seconds away from turning really ugly.

3. “I picked up the cake... mushed it in his face and told him happy birthday.”

If audacity was on sale, he’d clear the shelves. Imagine being grown, throwing your own party, and one of your guests thinks it’s funny to smash cake in your face. The wild part? Cam has the perfect confidence and swagger to pull it off, it felt a little too real to be honest!

4. “Cover up... get you some soup, some tea... you talking crazy, B.”

With no regard for Ace nearly losing his life for their business, still wrapped in bandages and fresh wounds, he had the nerve to push him back to work. Ego, greed, and the rush for fast money kept him so blind he couldn’t see that if he stayed on that path, he’d be next.

5. “You one of Calvin h**s or something, man?”

In an interview with "The Breakfast Club.” Wood Harris revealed that this scene was completely unscripted. Rico was only supposed to walk up to the car and throw a punch, but Cam was so deep in character that he actually hit the guy, dragged him out of the car, made him strip, and walk home. I guess that’s what they mean when they say it’s in you, not on you.

6. “My n**gas is maintaining... and we getting money so... what are you really saying, A?!”

By this point, Rico’s confidence and cockiness were a problem for everybody, and Ace wasn’t having it. But it was already too late. Rico was too deep in the operation, bringing in serious money and proving himself as one of the toughest soldiers around. What could anyone really tell him?

7. “Half of these n**gas wanna be the man just ‘cause... all I’m saying, A, I’m not everybody, B... but everybody do need to check out that n**ga right there... because he’s getting money and p**sy.”

One thing about this character — he might tell you a joke, but he’ll never tell you a lie. The first half of that quote makes sense, because plenty of people want to be ‘the man’ without any real purpose, and it never comes to them naturally. The rest of it? Outlandish. But sometimes the truth shows up unfiltered.

8. “Who the f**k is this Kermit the frog face a** n**ga right here, B?”

We hate to say it, but this whole encounter between Rico and Calvin feels like the reason Ace got robbed. Sure, Calvin’s pride was bound to be hurt when Ace checked him, but Rico stepping in and embarrassing him in the club only made it worse. Just some food for thought.

9. “What the f**k is the use of having soldiers if you can’t use them? That’s why I’m Rico, that’s why I do what I do, man.”

That line is peak Rico and Cam’ron delivered it perfectly. No real plan, just ego talking. He’s not thinking about loyalty or longevity, only about flexing his power in the moment. That’s who he is, reckless and blinded by the rush that comes with being feared, which led to his own demise later on in life.

10. “Talk to your man, get him a thermometer... take his temperature or something.”

Maybe it wasn’t the time to laugh, but that line was funny. He might’ve been ready to die for the glitz, glam, and respect, but Ace wasn’t. This line made it clear he didn’t care about the streets or Rico’s thoughts on leaving the game.

11. “You got 14 bricks right there?”

The ultimate betrayal nobody saw coming. Rico might’ve been selfish, but to shoot one of his ‘best friends’ without hesitation just to stay on? That’s crazy work. And the fact that he showed no remorse, then looked Ace in the eye and lied about searching for Mitch’s ‘killer’ says it all. But karma always clocks in.