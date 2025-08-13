Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron attends Black Independence Awards in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron sits at the center of one of the fastest-growing shows on YouTube, breaking down game stats, trading jokes, and steering “It Is What It Is” with the same confidence that made him a Harlem rap icon. The Dipset co-founder turned a simple idea — talking sports the way friends do on the phone or in a barbershop — into the anchor of an expanding media network. That entrepreneurial streak isn’t new. In 2006, at the height of his music career, Cam’ron wrote, produced, directed, and starred in Killa Season, a straight-to-DVD film loosely based on his life, released alongside an album of the same name. Nearly 20 years later, that early mix of creativity, control, and business savvy still drives his approach. Only now, the stage is bigger and the deals are measured in millions.

Building “It Is What It Is” into a viral sports platform

The seeds for “It Is What It Is” were planted in early 2023 when Cam’ron realized his hours-long sports debates with friends could be turned into content. He launched the show independently on YouTube, initially hosting solo. Within a few episodes, fellow Harlem native Ma$e joined as co-host, rekindling a friendship that dated back to high school basketball and their early music careers.

Cam’ron invested $200,000 of his own money to create a professional-looking set while keeping the tone true to barbershop-style conversation. He recruited Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, who began as his assistant, to moderate debates. Her role grew into a full-time on-air presence and later spun off into her own program, “Check Out the Stat.” The format, a polished visual paired with unfiltered sports talk, quickly resonated online.

Within months, “It Is What It Is” was pulling in hundreds of thousands of views per episode, amplified by viral clips on social media. The guest list expanded to include former NFL star Antonio Brown, NBA veteran Mark Jackson, and rapper Jack Harlow, among others. Corporate interest wasn’t far behind.

One of the show’s most talked-about contributors was NFL legend O.J. Simpson, who joined as a recurring football correspondent late in his life. Cam’ron and Ma$e reportedly reached out to him at Ma$e’s suggestion, and Simpson quickly became a familiar and viral presence on episodes through commentary wrapped in humor and self-awareness. Following Simpson’s passing, the host duo posted a heartfelt tribute calling him “Uncle O,” reflecting the personal connection he formed with the show and its audience.

Record-breaking deals and media network expansion

In August 2023, Cam’ron and Ma$e secured an eight-figure partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports, signaling that the show’s momentum had caught the attention of major brands. Around the same time, Gillie Da Kid revealed the duo had landed a reported $30 million podcast deal — a figure he tied directly to their reconciliation, which began after separate appearances on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Cam’ron leveraged that success to expand the Come and Talk 2 Me Network beyond its flagship show. He launched additional sports programs, including “The Mark Jackson Show,” hosted by the former NBA player and ESPN commentator. The approach mirrored his original blueprint: invest independently, own the content, and grow the audience before signing outside deals.

Multimillion-dollar REVOLT partnership

By June 2025, Cam’ron secured one of the most significant media deals of his career: a multi-million-dollar partnership with REVOLT to bring his “Talk With Flee” podcast to the network. The agreement marked a major distribution win, connecting his brand with a broader audience while allowing him to maintain the direct, conversational style that defines his shows.

The move also solidified REVOLT as a key home for Cam’ron’s growing media portfolio, complementing his ongoing sports coverage with a more general-interest talk format. For Killa, the deal reinforces his position not just as a former rap star with a side project, but as a full-fledged media owner and personality with multiple shows under his belt.

That same month, he inked a $750,000 deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster for his memoir, set for release in February 2026. The book promises an unfiltered look at his journey from Harlem streets to chart-topping rap career to respected media figure.

Building the future of the Come and Talk 2 Me Network

In early 2025, Cam’ron also released Is It A Crime, an independent film he produced and starred in, now streaming on platforms like Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. It marked another example of his ability to create and distribute original content on his own terms.

Looking ahead, Cam’ron is developing the Come and Talk 2 Me Network into a dual-track media brand: One side focused on sports content, the other on film and television. The sports division already spawned “It Is What It Is” (along with other shows, past and upcoming). On the entertainment side, Cam’ron has hinted at a wealth of other projects. He also floated the idea of taking “It Is What It Is” on a live tour, bringing its signature debates and humor to audiences in person.

This phase of Cam’ron’s career mirrors the independence he showed decades ago with Killa Season, but on a larger scale. Back then, he proved he could write, produce, and star in his own film while controlling its release. In the present, he’s applying that same model to sports media, podcasting, and television — with bigger budgets, bigger audiences, and bigger returns.