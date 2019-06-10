Image Image Credit Focus On Sport/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt O.J. Simpson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 11), it was revealed that O.J. Simpson passed away at the age of 76, as announced by his family on social media. "On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson's legacy in football is illustrious. As one of the greatest running backs in the sport's history, he achieved numerous accolades, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 while playing for USC. His success continued in the NFL, where he earned MVP honors in 1973 and became the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Beyond football, Simpson maintained a public presence through commentary roles and acting, notably in The Naked Gun trilogy. However, his life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when he became the prime suspect in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The ensuing trial, dubbed "The Trial of the Century," captivated the nation's attention and ultimately ended in Simpson's acquittal.

Despite his legal victory, Simpson's troubles persisted. In 2007, he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in relation to a Las Vegas hotel incident. Serving a 33-year prison sentence, Simpson faced numerous legal battles, including a civil lawsuit from the Goldman family, resulting in substantial financial liability.

Upon his release on parole in 2017, Simpson remained in the public eye, engaging in various legal disputes and maintaining a presence on social media. More recently, he became a recurring guest correspondent on Cam'ron and MaSe's sports show "It Is What It Is."

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Simpson expressed a desire to move forward and focus on positivity. "We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," he said to The Associated Press. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."