An accomplished rapper, actor, podcaster and executive, Cam'ron never considered himself a natural at anything. Instead, he is a mastermind, strategically pushing cracked doors open and unapologetically self-promoting once inside. With his hands in multiple ventures, the host of "It Is What It Is" relies on instinct and results to guide him. During an exclusive chat at 2024 REVOLT WORLD for “Overtime Hustle,” he assured interviewer Speedy Morman that others could benefit from his marketing skills, and, unlike some of his peers, he won't promote something he doesn't genuinely believe in.

Exemplifying how hard work, respect and support can impact a career, Cam'ron explained that he's open to helping people achieve their goals through a potential marketing company in the future. Morman inquired how can someone earn a spot on his roster? The answer: With worthwhile products.

"I mean, you gotta believe in the product. I can't sit here and say, yo, I got a skunk; could you sell it? No, I'm not going to take on something I don't think I can market."

In discussing his advertising non-negotiables, the star of Paid In Full recalled declining a recent partnership with a liquor brand after testing it at home. "It's a liquor company that wants me to be the face of their liquor. I gave it to some of my guests, and everybody thought it was disgusting. I'm not being a part of that. You know what I'm saying? I gotta make sure that I can believe in the product that I am going to market."

While Cam'ron stands with this philosophy, he knows it differs from some of his influential peers, like Snoop Dogg, who publicly admitted that he doesn't drink his alcohol brands.

"You know what's funny? I saw Snoop Dogg recently, and I'm only going to say this because he said it online. He has three different liquors that he's marketing or the face of or whatever. And he's like, 'I don't drink none of that s**t.' He actually said that s**t, I couldn't believe it."

Although the “you’re paying me to promote it, not enjoy it” attitude may not be costing Snoop any coins, Cam'ron chooses to maintain his integrity by passing on collaborations that don’t resonate with him. He firmly believes authenticity is imperative in the marketing game.

Along with a standout product, the Harlem icon encourages entrepreneurs to harness the power of the internet to build their brands. "I believe every product should be on the internet," he asserted, stressing the importance of modern tools in today’s landscape. By staying true to his values and leveraging his marketability, Cam'ron is paving the way for his success and empowering others to follow suit. Above all, he prioritizes a disciplined work ethic, proving that dedication often outweighs mere talent.