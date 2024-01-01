Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Speedy Morman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Today (Aug. 19), REVOLT is proud to announce its new series, “Overtime Hustle,” with host Speedy Morman as the premier source of a real look at how go-getters are turning their dreams into streams of income. The show taps into the entrepreneurial genius of individuals whose relentless hustle is paying dividends at the bank and in their communities.

“With ‘Overtime Hustle,’ we’re not just launching a new series; we’re creating a platform for real stories of ambition and creativity,” said REVOLT Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. “This show embodies REVOLT’s commitment to celebrating the hustle and innovation that drive success. Speedy Morman’s incredible talent and Kaito’s vision bring this project to life, and I couldn’t be more excited for our audience to experience these inspiring journeys.”

The first episode debuts Aug. 19 at 9:30 p.m. EST on the leading Black-owned multimedia company’s TV channel, with new episodes every Monday. The broadcast can also be streamed on REVOLT’s website, YouTube channel and app when the latest episodes are uploaded each Tuesday. “Overtime Hustle” joins a slate of programs such as “Assets Over Liabilities” and “Bet on Black” that are motivating, assisting, and educating the culture’s innovators on financial literacy and all things Black excellence in big business.

Morman, well-known for delivering authentic conversations with icons such as former President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, and Will Smith, knows firsthand about staying the course and fueling your grind with ambition. The on-camera personality hails from Queens, New York, and has used the tenacious energy of the Concrete Jungle to blaze a path of his own, one that transcends demographics.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of ‘Overtime Hustle,’” said Morman. “This series is all about spotlighting the incredible stories of those who are pushing boundaries and finding new ways to succeed. It’s going to be an inspiring ride for all who tune in,” he added.

Each episode, the diverse Syracuse University-trained journalist and executive producer will highlight businessmen and women who leaned on ingenuity to overcome challenges, setting them up for triumph in various side projects that break the nine-to-five mold.