Few boxers in modern history finish fights with the precision and consistency of Terence “Bud” Crawford. The Omaha native carved out a reputation as one of the most dangerous closers in the sport, a man who can break opponents down round by round before flipping the switch and ending things suddenly. His ability to adapt mid-fight (switching stances, reading patterns, and punishing mistakes) made him a nightmare for everyone across multiple weight classes.

When talking about knockouts, there’s an important distinction to make. A clean knockout (KO) leaves an opponent unable to beat the referee’s 10-count, while a technical knockout (TKO) happens when the referee, ringside doctor, or even a fighter’s own corner stops the bout to prevent further damage. Fans and media often roll both into the shorthand of “knockouts,” because either way, the message is the same: Crawford doesn’t just win, he finishes.

From dramatic one-punch endings to surgical stoppages, his greatest knockouts chart a career defined by timing, versatility, and ruthless efficiency. Check out 13 of those examples below.

1. Jeff Horn

Jeff Horn was fresh off upsetting Manny Pacquiao, but against Crawford he looked out of his depth. Bud punished him with sharp counters until the referee had no choice but to stop it, crowning Crawford a three-division champion in his very first welterweight fight.

2. Andre Gorges

Before the belts and pay-per-view lights, there was Andre Gorges. Crawford showcased the patience and poise that would define his career, then suddenly ended things with a clean knockout. Even in the early days, you could see the future finisher taking shape.

3. Thomas Dulorme

Crawford’s first fight at 140 pounds had drama. Dulorme started strong, but Bud calculated, waited, and then detonated in the sixth round with a left-right that shifted everything. Three knockdowns later, Crawford wasn’t just the new champ — he was the new nightmare of the division.

4. Egidijus Kavaliauskas

“Mean Machine” came in undefeated and gave Crawford a scare with heavy shots early. Bud brushed it off, adjusted his rhythm, and dropped him three times down the stretch. By the end, the only thing mean about Kavaliauskas’ night was Crawford’s finishing instinct.

5. Hank Lundy

Hank Lundy’s trash talk sold the fight, but Crawford made sure his fists had the final word. After a lively start, Bud’s precision combinations overwhelmed Lundy, sending him stumbling into the ropes. By the fifth round, Crawford had silenced both his opponent and the doubters.

6. Yuriorkis Gamboa

This is the night Omaha truly met its champion. Gamboa’s speed dazzled early, but once Crawford switched stances, the fight flipped. Four knockdowns later, the hometown hero left his city roaring, announcing himself as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound elite.

7. Shawn Porter

Nobody had ever stopped Shawn Porter... until Bud did. After nine close rounds, Crawford uncorked two knockdowns that forced Porter’s father to throw in the towel. It wasn’t just a victory; it was a generational statement. Crawford could close the show on anybody.

8. José Benavidez Jr.

This one came with bad blood. Benavidez taunted Crawford all fight week, and even boxed well into the championship rounds. Then came the 12th: A vicious uppercut that dropped him, followed by a flurry that ended the night and the rivalry in unforgettable fashion.

9. Kell Brook

For three rounds, Kell Brook looked sharp. Then Crawford landed a perfectly timed right hand that sent him staggering into the ropes. Seconds later, Bud pounced and the fight was over. That sudden momentum swing was vintage Crawford.

10. Julius Indongo

Fighting for all four belts at 140, Crawford didn’t need the judges. A brutal body shot folded Julius Indongo, unifying the division in style. Becoming undisputed is rare, and doing it with a single punch made Bud’s place in history even clearer.

11. Derrick Campos

This wasn’t pay-per-view, and it wasn’t for a belt; it was just Crawford perfecting his craft in Denver. Against Derrick Campos, he controlled the action, then struck fast and hard to finish him early. Even back then, you saw the blueprint: Study, adapt, close.

12. John Molina Jr.

John Molina Jr. was tough, but Crawford made him look ordinary. Round after round, Bud picked him apart with sharp jabs and clean power shots until the referee had seen enough. It wasn’t flashy, but it was clinical — a masterclass in dominance leading to inevitability.

13. Errol Spence Jr.

The fight the world waited for, and Crawford left no doubt. He dropped Errol Spence Jr. multiple times and forced a stoppage in the ninth, becoming the first man to unify welterweight in the four-belt era. It was less a fight and more a coronation.