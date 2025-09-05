Image Image Credit Al Bello / Staff via Getty Images and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson looks on at the Manhattan Center at the weigh in for the Fatal Fury fight card in Times Square on May 01, 2025 in New York City. Floyd Mayweather Jr. visits "Making Money With Charles Payne" at Fox Business Network Studios on February 26, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2026 exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather will be broadcast globally.

The event is backed by CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS® and marks a rare return to the ring for both fighters.

Tyson and Mayweather highlighted legacy and spectacle in their official statements.

On Thursday (Sept. 4), boxing fans got news they never thought they’d hear — Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are officially set to square off in an exhibition bout in spring 2026. The event, signed with CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS®, will be broadcast globally, with the date and location still to be announced.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Tyson said in a press release. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

Mayweather, who retired undefeated at 50-0, added, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Legends in their own right

This announcement comes just days after ESPN ranked Mayweather No. 1 on its “Top 25 Boxers of the Century” list. Meanwhile, Tyson’s own legacy speaks for itself — he became the youngest heavyweight world champion at just 20 years old and was the first heavyweight to hold the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Federation titles simultaneously.

Beyond the fight itself, CSI SPORTS™ and FIGHT SPORTS® plan to roll out a large-scale promotional campaign, promising “world-class venues,” cutting-edge broadcast technology, and weekly premium storytelling leading up to the event.