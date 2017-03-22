Image Image Credit Kion Stokes Image Alt Bri Steves Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“‘Bad P**sy Management,’” Bri Steves laughed before continuing, “when I thought of that I was like ‘Damn, stop letting everybody else be the problem.’ I started looking at myself and I’m like, ‘F**k, this is a good song title; this is actually honest.’”

“I feel like the records that make me the most uncomfortable are the ones that need to be talked about,” the songstress shared following her first headline show in New York City. Welcome to the world of R&BRI.

Steves has never been one to shy away from challenging norms, whether it’s through her genre-blurring music or candid reflections on life and relationships. Emerging from the gritty streets of Philadelphia, she makes her mark with a unique blend of R&B and rap that’s laced with raw emotion and unfiltered storytelling. Her journey from signing with Atlantic Records to embracing the autonomy of an independent artist has been nothing short of transformative, both personally and professionally. In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, Steves pulls back the curtain on her decision to go independent, her mission to empower women through her music and her aspirations that stretch beyond the recording studio.

From Atlantic to autonomy: The road to independence

For many artists, securing a deal with a major label like Atlantic Records is the ultimate validation — a golden ticket to fame and fortune. But for Steves, it was a double-edged sword. While the label provided a platform that elevated her career, it came with constraints that stifled her creative freedom. “Shout out to Atlantic, they never did me any wrong because I asked to be released from them. [There] was never any bad blood,” Steves clarified, emphasizing that her departure wasn’t acrimonious. “When I got started there, I was a baby, and I wasn’t really allowed to incubate and come into my own.”

The turning point came when the singer realized that external pressures were shaping her artistry more than her own creative instincts. The music industry can be unforgiving, often prioritizing commercial success over artistic integrity, and she found herself at a crossroads. “I was grateful for the opportunities that Atlantic provided, but there was always this feeling that I wasn’t fully in control of my narrative,” Steves reflected. “I needed to take a step back and figure out who I really was as an artist.”

This realization led her to the bold decision to go independent. It was a move that required both courage and a deep understanding of the risks involved. Without the backing of a major label, Steves would have to navigate the complexities of the industry on her own, from marketing her music to funding her projects. But the freedom to make decisions that aligned with her vision was worth the trade-off for the multi-instrumentalist. “Now, I’m able to execute a lot of things that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said, her voice tinged with excitement. “I feel like independent artistry is kind of the way to go. Cut out the middleman.” These same sentiments have been echoed by several contemporary artists before her — from Russ to Megan Thee Stallion — who have also exited major label deals.

The “Jealousy” artist’s independence has already begun to pay off. Organized in partnership with the forward-thinking collective Move Forward Music, her first headlining show in NYC was a resounding success. Steves’ friends and fellow artists Trinidad James and Joey Badass attended the event, celebrating her journey and the community that has supported her along the way. “I’ve been very impressed by the swelling amount of support that I’ve gotten for this show,” she shared. “I was just really excited to do my thing because I’m from Philly, and coming out to New York, I’m like, ‘Damn, I got some love out here. Let’s do it.’” The crowd’s energy only confirmed that New York was beyond excited to have Steves in the building. Many fans sung along to every word, and even more audience members inquired about when new music would be released.

This sense of community is something the East Falls-born rapper holds close to her heart. As an artistic storyteller, she’s committed to nurturing the connections she makes with people who relate to her experiences — especially as she continues to grow independently. “Being independent has allowed me to build a deeper relationship with my fans,” she said. “I’m able to interact with them in a way that feels authentic, without any filters.”

Empowerment through accountability: A new narrative for women

Beyond the music, Steves is crafting a movement. Her upcoming project marks a significant evolution in her artistic journey, focusing on themes of self-accountability, empowerment and the complexities of modern womanhood. “I want to be a voice for women, to be honest, and also to take accountability for the actions that we kind of have in the roles in our lives,” she explained with conviction. “It’s not really always that n**gas ain’t shit. Sometimes we really just be picking the worst people for us.”

This candid self-reflection is central to her latest work, in which she dissects the intricacies of relationships, personal growth and the importance of making decisions that prioritize one’s well-being. Her music serves as both a diary and a manifesto, encouraging women to take ownership of their lives and recognize their power in shaping their destinies. “I’ve been making better decisions for myself, actually looking in the mirror and looking around like, ‘What do I want to change and what doesn’t work?’” she said.

The song “Bad P**sy Management” encapsulates this ethos — a bold statement that captures Steves’ willingness to confront uncomfortable truths in her music. While provocative, the phrase speaks to a larger narrative about self-respect and the consequences of poor decision-making. “I feel like when I was honest with myself that maybe I was the problem, I was like, ‘Oh s**t, this has to be said,’” she revealed with a laugh. “So, I have no problem actually telling my truth and beyond.”

Steves’ unapologetically honest approach to music pushes listeners to reflect on their own lives and the choices they make. It’s a reflection of her belief that empowerment starts with accountability — an idea that is both challenging and liberating. “I think a lot of women will resonate with this project because it’s about taking control of our narratives,” she said. “It’s about saying, ‘Yeah, I made some mistakes, but I’m learning, and I’m growing.’”

Breaking boundaries in music, fashion and beyond

As the TBH creator continues to push the envelope in her music, she’s also setting her sights on new horizons. With a passion for fashion and beauty, she’s eager to explore opportunities in industries that have long been intertwined with music. “I love brands like Fenty Beauty and Marni,” she said, hinting at her aspirations to make her mark beyond the music scene. “Fashion has always been a big part of who I am, and I’m excited to see where that passion takes me.”

“Fashion is another way for me to tell my story,” she explained. “Just like music, it’s a way to show the world who I am and what I stand for.” Her style is eclectic, blending streetwear with haute couture, and always with a touch of something unexpected — much like her music. “I’ve always been drawn to pieces that make a statement, that say something about who I am,” she shared. “I think that’s what makes fashion so powerful — it’s another form of storytelling.”

Her ambitions don’t stop there either. Steves is also interested in exploring the world of film and television, seeing it as yet another avenue for storytelling. “I’ve always been fascinated by the way stories are told through film,” she said. “Whether it’s through music videos, documentaries or even acting, I want to explore those spaces and see where my creativity can take me.” Casting directors, if you’re reading this, be sure to reach out.

A full-circle moment and the future ahead

Steves’ journey has come full circle in many ways. REVOLT, one of the first platforms to recognize her talent, is now shining a spotlight on her once again as she embarks on this new chapter of her career. It’s a moment of validation and a reminder of how far she’s come since her early days in Philadelphia. “It’s crazy to think about how much has changed since then,” she reflected. “But what’s even crazier is how much is still the same. I’m still that girl from Philly with a dream, but now I have the tools and the experience to make it happen on my own terms.”

From performing at the Roots Picnic alongside legends like Method Man and Black Thought to headlining her own shows and being featured on platforms like “On The Radar” and “A COLORS SHOW,” Steves is proving that independence doesn’t mean isolation — it means taking control of your destiny. “I’m excited about the future because it’s mine to shape,” she said confidently. “I’m not waiting for anyone to tell me what to do or where to go. I’m carving out my own path.”

As she looks ahead, Steves is excited about her upcoming tour plans and the impact she hopes to have on her fans. “I hope what I’m doing inspires somebody else to be like, ‘You know what, I can do that s**t too,’” she said, her voice brimming with enthusiasm. “It’s okay to start all over again if that’s where you’re at in life. It’s perfectly fine to start the f**k over and get it from the muscle.”

Steves’ message is clear: Independence is power, and that power comes from within. With her eyes on the future and her heart rooted in authenticity, she’s poised to continue making waves in the industry — on her terms, in her voice and with a message that resonates far beyond the music.