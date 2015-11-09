Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and Roger Kisby/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, and Ab-Soul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop record labels have played a pivotal role in shaping the culture and sound of the genre by driving innovation and propelling multiple artists from its roster to superstardom. As the genre expanded, these outlets have become bigger platforms for talent to thrive, effectively influencing trends and setting new standards within the evolving entertainment industry.

One of the most iconic rap outlets is Def Jam Recordings, which was founded by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin. Def Jam was instrumental in bringing the culture to mainstream audiences and launched the careers of legendary artists such as LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys. Another dynasty was Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records, which quickly rose to prominence thanks to the success of artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase.

Cash Money Records, established by brothers Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams, represented another significant era in Hip Hop. Known for its distinctive Southern sound, Cash Money brought artists like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. to the forefront. Following incredible levels of success, Lil Wayne would further expand the Cash Money empire by creating his own imprint -- Young Money -- and recruiting acts like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Check out 17 powerhouses that left a permanent mark on the game. These labels have not only produced some of the genre's most influential music, but have also created lasting cultural legacies.

1. Aftermath Entertainment/Shady Records/G-Unit Records

Following his departure from Death Row, Dr. Dre founded Aftermath Entertainment. Following moderately successful drops like an artist roster compilation and supergroup The Firm’s The Album, the Compton legend struck gold with resident chart-topper Eminem. Following his own success, the Detroit emcee would create his entity, Shady Records, and recruit 50 Cent, an NYC prodigy who soon broke records with his early discography.

It’s through those subdivisions that other talents like The Game, Young Buck, Slaughterhouse, and Westside Boogie would make waves. Add in the fact that Dre, Eminem, and 50 are still rap frontrunners, and it’s pretty clear that Aftermath isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

2. Cash Money Records/Young Money Records

Bryan “Birdman” and Ronald “Slim” Williams were on to something with Cash Money Records, a label that birthed the Big Tymers, Birdman’s group with Mannie Fresh, and the Hot Boys, a quartet consisting of Juvenile, B.G., Turk, and Lil Wayne. Without much outside collaboration, the outlet collected enough wins to secure a then-groundbreaking $30 million deal with Universal Records.

After rising to la crème de la crème as a solo force, Wayne launched Young Money Entertainment. Thanks to heavy-hitters like Tyga, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Tha Carter star’s boutique outlet helped to expand Cash Money into the YMCMB empire that it became known for during its prime.

3. Ruff Ryders Entertainment

Ruff Ryders Entertainment is a record label and management company founded by siblings Joaquin "Waah," Darrin "Dee," and Chivon Dean. It functioned through different subsidiary and distribution partnerships with Universal Records, Interscope Records, and – for its biggest artist, DMX – Def Jam Recordings.

In addition to the late Yonkers legend, Ruff Ryders launched the careers of several successful artists, including Eve, Drag-On, MC Jin, and producers Dame Grease and Swizz Beatz. The LOX (Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P) would also join the fold after their split from Bad Boy Records.

4. Bad Boy Records

Bad Boy Records was created by producer and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs after he was fired from Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records. Diddy’s label was known for its profound impact on both Hip Hop and R&B, and is largely responsible for the success of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, Total, and MaSe. Before they moved to Ruff Ryders, The LOX was also part of Bad Boy’s star-studded roster.

In addition to the artists, Bad Boy was also renowned for its successful collaborations with producers like Stevie J, Chucky Thompson, and Deric "D-Dot" Angelettie. Together, all parties were credited with defining the sound of the East Coast rap scene and the evolution of contemporary music.

5. No Limit Records

No Limit Records is just as known for its game-changing business strategies as it is for its music. At one point, the label that Percy "Master P" Miller formed was churning out artists at a prolific rate, all of which connected to other releases through its Pen & Pixel artwork and heavy cross-promotion. As the list of artists on the roster grew, so did the number of Billboard chart placements and RIAA-certified plaques.

Out of No Limit’s vast lineup, artists like Fiend and Mystikal, along with Master P and brothers Silkk The Shocker and C-Murder, saw successful careers within Hip Hop. After a tumultuous exit from Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg found renewed success with P for three albums.

6. Top Dawg Entertainment

Top Dawg Entertainment and its owner – Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith – made early waves with Jay Rock, who led the way for his Black Hippy brethren Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and K. Dot, the last of whom would change his professional moniker to Kendrick Lamar. As the world witnessed, Lamar eventually rose to become a GOAT alongside the likes of Drake and J. Cole. As REVOLT reported, that conversation took a few turns in Dot’s favor thanks to one of the greatest rap battles of the century.

As Black Hippy ran the game, TDE added to their history with help from Isaiah Rashad, SZA, SiR, and more. Even with Lamar on another endeavor with pgLang, the Carson-based outlet continues to be a major player in music.

7. Quality Control Music

Quality Control Music was founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. Initially, the label operated as an imprint of Motown and Capitol Records and, throughout that period, found success with several prominent acts like Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby. Cardi B was also partnered with QC under a management deal.

For the label's next chapter, Coach K and P surprised their peers by selling QC to the Scooter Braun-led Hybe America for roughly $300 million. Even with the acquisition, the founders currently retain control of the Atlanta-based company.

8. Roc-A-Fella Records/Roc Nation

JAY-Z effectively showed the world how one can win big twice as a record label mogul. First, the Brooklyn icon founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Damon "Dame" Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke. The label became a leading force in Hip Hop by launching JAY-Z's career along with those of artists like Kanye West, Beanie Sigel, and Cam'ron. The label eventually became a part of Def Jam Recordings, with Hov taking the role of president of Def Jam before Roc-A-Fella's eventual dissolution.

Around this time, JAY-Z formed Roc Nation, a diversified entertainment firm that serves as a record label, talent agency, publishing company, and more. Roc Nation has signed numerous high-profile artists across various genres, including Rihanna, J. Cole, and Megan Thee Stallion. Beyond music, the company manages athletes and has expanded into television, film, and social activism.

9. Grand Hustle Entertainment

There are a few rap chart-toppers that many might not realize were a part of Grand Hustle’s history. Since Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. and Jason Geter founded the Atlanta label, the two have been responsible for releases from artists like 8Ball & MJG, B.o.B, Miller Mike, Young Dro, DJ Drama, Meek Mill, Chip, and Trae Tha Truth, who served as the company’s vice president. Albums like Iggy Azalea’s The New Classic and Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD were also released under the outlet.

Like other dynasties before it, Grand Hustle recruited a slew of notable producers. Some of those beatsmiths have included (or continue to include) DJ Toomp, Lil C, Mars from 1500 Or Nothin’, Nard & B, and Khao.

10. Death Row Records

Death Row Records rose to fame as a lynchpin of West Coast gangsta rap. Founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and others, the label launched the careers of superstars like Dr. Dre himself, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. Albums like The Chronic and All Eyez on Me became multi-platinum hits, bringing Death Row immense financial success.

However, tragedy and turmoil soon struck. Shakur was murdered, Knight was imprisoned, and key artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg left. Death Row became mired in legal issues and violence, leading to its eventual bankruptcy. After several ownership changes, Snoop himself acquired Death Row and has since led the way for its revitalization.

11. Collective Music Group

Initially named Cocaine Muzik Group, Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group began with a specific focus on Southern hip-hop, particularly Tennessee artists like Yo Gotti himself, Moneybagg Yo, and Blac Youngsta. However, CMG has since expanded its reach, signing artists like Detroit’s 42 Dugg and and Sacramento’s Mozzy.

Gotti’s company has been steadily building over time by cultivating its early signees and bringing in relatively newer stars like EST Gee and GloRilla. CMG also partnered with Interscope Records, effectively setting the stage for its continued longevity.

12. 1017 Records

Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint has gone through several name changes throughout its history. Originally called So Icey Entertainment, it became a major force in putting mixtapes online, which helped to pave the way for streaming platforms.

After a falling out with his previous label, Gucci started 1017 Brick Squad, launching the careers of artists like Waka Flocka Flame. The label faced internal conflicts and Gucci rebranded it as 1017 Eskimo upon his release from prison. Gucci eventually partnered with Atlantic Records for his current iteration, 1017 Global Music. While death and incarceration still occasionally plague his movement, the Zone 6 veteran continues to introduce scores of talented artists (including those seen in the video above).

13. Maybach Music Group

Founded by Rick Ross, Maybach Music Group became a successful Hip Hop outlet thanks to its flagship artists Wale, Meek Mill, and Ross himself, all of whom have achieved several gold and platinum records. They've also had several albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Other artists that have existed under the imprint include Stalley, Rockie Fresh, Omarion, and French Montana.

MMG began as an imprint of Island Def Jam and later moved to Atlantic Records. Even in its current independent status, the label continues to make waves in the industry via drops like Rozay and Meek’s Too Good To Be True.

14. Def Jam

Def Jam Recordings, co-founded by Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons, has been instrumental in launching the careers of legends like LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys. Acquired by PolyGram and later Universal Music Group, the label expanded with sub-labels like Def Soul Records and joint ventures like JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records. That period saw the rise of superstars like DMX, Ja Rule, and Ashanti, as well as the establishment of international branches.

Def Jam has since reorganized under UMG and is once again a standalone label following the disbandment of Island Def Jam Music Group. The label has faced challenges, including the controversies surrounding Kanye West and the passing of DMX. However, its resilience throughout Hip Hop’s lifespan proves that it remains a dominant force in music.

15. G.O.O.D. Music

While G.O.O.D. Music (short for “Getting Out Our Dreams”) is now virtually defunct, its history within Hip Hop is undeniable. Founded by Kanye West, it helped to launch the careers of artists like John Legend and Big Sean. The label also boasted superstars like Ye himself and signed more established artists like Common.

G.O.O.D. Music largely benefited from a distribution deal with Def Jam Recordings. However, the company faced internal challenges, including Ye's controversial behavior and disagreements with others, including then-label President Pusha T. While its future remains to be seen, Ye’s more recent drops like his well-received joint effort with Ty Dolla Sign give way to hope for the label’s resurgence.

16. So So Def Recordings

Founded by Jermaine Dupri, So So Def Recordings is a prominent Atlanta-based record label specializing in Southern Hip Hop, R&B, and bass music. The label launched the careers of numerous successful artists, including Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchise Boyz, Xscape, and Jagged Edge.

So So Def has navigated a complex path regarding distribution deals throughout its history. Initially partnered with Columbia Records, the label moved to Arista Records, Zomba Group, Virgin Records, Island Def Jam, and Epic Records throughout its existence. Dupri and the label are currently mapping out its future with Create Music Group.

17. Young Stoner Life Records

YSL Records, founded by Atlanta rapper Young Thug, is a label imprint of 300 Entertainment. The label mainly focuses on Atlanta-based talent and has found success with artists like Gunna and the late Lil Keed. YSL has also fostered relationships with other rappers on the scene, and – with the help of those artists – earned a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 with its Slime Language 2 compilation.

In recent years, YSL has faced significant challenges. During a highly publicized period with the entity, law enforcement arrested several of its members, including Young Thug and Gunna, on RICO charges alleging YSL's connection to criminal activity. Gunna has since been freed and has returned to making hits for the operation.