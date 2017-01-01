Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brian Benjamin and Blake Van Putten Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Real trendsetters know accessories can make or break a look. Sometimes it is not even about the outfit. It is the extras that take it there. A hat adds flavor. A scarf brings drama. The right pair of glasses gives attitude. And jewelry is the finishing touch, but a handbag is the true star of the show. A handbag does more than hold your lip gloss, wallet, and keys; it makes a statement. It tells a story, sets the tone, and lets the world know you did not just throw something on, you put a look together!

The right bag can pull a fit together or take it in a whole new direction. If you choose the right one, it can be the ultimate conversation starter and the detail that makes people take a second glance. If your handbag rotation needs an upgrade, it is time to explore brands that are serving luxury, pushing boundaries, and delivering designs that turn heads. Whether you love timeless classics or bold statement pieces, these 10 Black-owned handbag brands deserve a spot in your collection.

1. Saturday House

You’ve seen the bold "You Fake Like This Birkin" bags carried by tons of celebs, and they always turn heads. These hand-painted leather bags from Saturday House, created by Sonique Saturday, are designed to spark conversation and capture attention. They draw inspiration from the classic Hermès and Chanel bags but feature a statement that makes people do a double-take. Whether you prefer double handle, single handle, quilted, totes, or satchels, these bags come in a range of styles and prices from about $300 to $800. If you're ready to elevate your accessory game with something unique, these bags are exactly what you need.

2. Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood has been in the game for 10 years, but it was the release of the “End Systematic Racism” bag that truly built his loyal customer base. From that moment on, his brand skyrocketed. Offering a wide range of options, making it easy to find the perfect bag for every occasion. His designs combine classic bag shapes with bold, unique colors and textures that instantly catch the eye. These bags are ideal for the bougie-on-a-budget girls who want luxury without the luxury price tag.

3. Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle is a brand that brings luxury to everyday life. Known for their signature tote bag and travel set, this collection was made for women who want to live in style without compromising on functionality. Whether you're a busy mom, a jetsetter, or a mogul in the making, Glam-Aholic offers pieces that fit every lifestyle. The line has expanded to include cosmetic bags, wallets, travel accessories, and more, each crafted with the same attention to detail and style that made the brand a fan favorite.

4. CISE

CISE came in strong with the “Protect Black Women” bags, turning a statement into a movement. This Black-owned Los Angeles brand turns fashion into a call to action, using vegan leather and transparent messaging to spark conversations that matter. The “Protect Black People” line also put them on the map, and thousands have rocked their pieces, proving that style and purpose go hand in hand. A portion of every sale goes toward building an organization that pours back into the Black community, making every purchase a step toward something bigger.

5. Anima Iris

Anima Iris is where luxury, culture, and craftsmanship collide. Every bag is handcrafted in Dakar, Senegal, using centuries-old African techniques that bring unmatched quality and attention to detail. The brand sources limited-quantity leathers and follows a zero-waste model, making each piece one of a kind. Beyoncé herself owns a few, and they even named a bag after her — Cowboy Carter ZAZA — so you already know if it is Bey-approved, GET IT! If you are looking for a bold statement piece with history, authenticity, and undeniable style, Anima Iris is the bag to carry.

6. Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies celebrates global artistry with unique, statement-making pieces. The Lijadu Bird Bag combines luxurious suede with a removable ostrich feather strap, creating an instant standout accessory. It effortlessly elevates your style and guarantees compliments. With this bag, you'll be the center of attention wherever you go.

7. Ciriaco

You’ve probably spotted Blue Ivy rocking the Ashley Minimalist Baguette in leopard — but Ciriaco was making waves long before that! Inspired by eclectic wardrobes from shows like “Gossip Girl,” the brand’s vibrant, asymmetric designs were born from a passion for fashion that started long ago. In 2017, Ashley, a fashion major at Berkeley College, began sketching her dream brand between classes and shifts. The result? Ciriaco, a line that blends rich textures, bold prints, and dynamic silhouettes. By 2020, her vision came to life with the first Ciriaco handbag, setting the fashion world on fire.

8. Vavvoune

Vavvoune is the ultimate destination for bold, diverse bags that make a statement! Founded by Valerie Blaise, this Brooklyn-based brand is all about premium craftsmanship and daring design. Each piece is a blend of curiosity, individuality, and nostalgia, sparking connection with everyone who wears it. Made in NYC, Vavvoune breathes new life into premium leathers that others leave behind, all while delivering unmatched quality. The mission? To shift how you see leather, one stunning bag at a time.

9. NAYR Studio

Those fur heart bags from NAYR Studio hit the internet and caused an absolute frenzy! With their bold, playful design, they quickly became a must-have accessory, grabbing attention everywhere. The mix of softness and style has fashion lovers buzzing, making them the ultimate statement piece. Expanding to clutches and leather heart bags, these will definitely add some dimension, color, and shape to your bag collection!