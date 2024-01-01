Image Image Credit Klaus Vedfelt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman doing makeup Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

There’s nothing worse than the feeling of buyer’s remorse after purchasing a viral product only to find out it doesn’t complement melanated complexions — and it’s deeply dismaying to realize that many brands still don’t make Black and brown shoppers a priority when formulating their lines. And while Pat McGrath is unlikely to agree to hold our hand and exercise veto power on our next trip to Sephora, there are plenty of Black makeup artists eager to share their favorite finds — no gatekeeping here for these high-quality, inclusive brands.

Better yet, your bank account doesn’t have to suffer to find beauty products that make you look your best. We’ve rounded up recommendations at virtually every price point from the best Black makeup artists in the industry, from seasoned beauty educators to artists who’ve made up our favorite celebrities, like Quinta Brunson, Uzo Aduba, and “Love Island” winner Serena Page.

So, before diving into a rabbit hole of research, start with our curated list of products 10 Black makeup artists swear by.

1. Live Tinted Hueglow Liquid Highlighter Drops

“I love using the Live Tinted Hueglow Liquid Highlighter Drops on my clientsʼ high points and chests to give the most beautiful glow,” said professional makeup artist Tamara Boyd. “This product is great because itʼs not sticky, and itʼs infused with squalane and hyaluronic acid, so it has great skincare benefits as well,” she explained.

2. about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint

If you’re looking for an eyeshadow that appears vibrant on melanin-rich skin, about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint has you covered.

“Available in a wide range of shades, these liquid eye colors are easy to blend with a smooth application and no creasing. The highly pigmented finish is a great payoff,” expressed Renée Loiz, founder of Color May Vary and co-founder of the On Hue Podcast. “I especially love that the shades can be mixed for customizable personalized looks – a trick applied to Uzo Aduba.”

3. Haus Labs Clear Cut Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Want a great eyeliner that lasts all day and will show up well on darker complexions? Makeup artist Britt Whitfield loves the Haus Labs Clear Cut Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner formula, which is “infused with skincare ingredients that nourish the skin, making application easy.”

4. Maybelline The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette

You don’t have to break the bank to get celeb-approved beauty look. Jaleesa Jaikaran, a professional makeup artist and beauty educator, loves the Maybelline The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette, which she used on Serena Page for the “Love Island” reunion. These shades “warm the creases of eyes, complimenting [Page’s] notorious lower lash clusters,” Jaikaran shared.

5. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Powder Serum

Struggling to get your makeup to stay on all day? The Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Powder Serum formula is “made to mattify your skin — perfect for us women of color, since the majority of us have combination skin!” expressed makeup artist and creative director Moshoodat Sanni. “It’s also super lightweight on the skin and makes the makeup last long.”

6. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Liquid Pigment

“In general, I like to use products that are multi-use,” said makeup artist Nysa Green, owner of The Green Room Agency. The Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Liquid Pigment offers an “awesome color range, staying power, and versatility… a little goes a long way!”

7. ciele tint & PROTECT medium coverage serum foundation

Getting a luminous complexion is easy with the cult favorite ciele tint & PROTECT medium coverage serum foundation. “You know I love a dewy brown girl,” said Mali Magic, founder of Mali Magic Beauty and #DewyBrownGirls. “This tint has a moisturizing effect that makes skin look glowy and fresh.”

8. Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush

Thanks to the Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush, you don’t have to go further than your local Sephora to find a gorgeous blush that looks great on deeper skin tones.

“The Dew Blush is really nice because it dries down really well with a liquid foundation, but you don’t feel like you necessarily need to put powder over it. It has a really nice balance of opaque and dewy,” explained makeup expert Delina Medhin.

9. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

The perfect primer for melanin-rich skin does exist! And it is the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré.

This Embryolisse formula “hydrates, primes, and soothes the skin,” said Kym Nicole Oubre, professional makeup artist and founder of The Glam Precinct. “Whether working with dry, sensitive, oily or combination skin, it absorbs quickly, leaves the skin looking radiant without feeling greasy, and never disappoints.”

10. BLK/OPAL TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation

The BLK/OPAL TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation proves you don’t have to spend a ton to feel like a million bucks.

Professional makeup artist Del the CEO lauded the brand for its extensive shade range, calling this product “a staple” in their makeup kit. “It’s full coverage and buildable,” Del explained. “For less than $15, this foundation definitely performs better than many more expensive foundations on the market!”