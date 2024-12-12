All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The end of the year is fast approaching and, for many of us, that means a sudden onslaught of photo opportunities keeping us eager to look our best — from family holiday card shoots to NYE parties. And that means giving your hair a little extra TLC this time of year with some of the best Black hair products on the market.
But it can be hard having faith that the “made for all hair types” products you find online are as inclusive (and effective) as promised. So instead of spending the day combing through pages looking for the best Black hair products to get your perfect holiday ‘do, we found 13 must-haves for Type 3 and 4 hair. Of course, in the spirit of giving (and since gatekeeping isn’t cute), these hair products also make great gifts for anyone you’re shopping for with curls and coils, too.
And if you’re looking for more beauty must-haves to scoop up, check out our faves from Ulta’s Black Friday sale, going on through December!
1. Argan Magic Nourishing Hair Cream
Besides being hydrating, this cream will fight the fizz out of any dry or wet natural hairstyle.
2. HEETA Shampoo Scalp Brush Massager
A great addition to wash day, this scalp brush massager is designed to promote hair growth while scrubbing out all the dirt and dandruff fingers can’t.
3. Hair Steamer with Thermal Cap
Conveniently travel-sized and boasting an automatic shut-off, easy adjustable head strap, and 10 temperature level settings, this deep conditioning essential earned a 4.5-star average rating.
4. Detangling Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb Set
One reviewer admitted this detangler is “better than a Denman brush” for her 3c/4a combination hair — and it’s under $8 right now.
5. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Treatment Mask
This mask’s great value and proven improved hair softness and curl definition earned it 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 400 reviewers. It also gets major bonus points for being paraben- and silicone-free.
6. YANIBEST Satin Bonnet Silk Bonnet
Not only does it come in 10 beautiful colors, but this bonnet also has enough room to fit practically any protective style, including braids or faux locs.
7. CHI Keratin Mist, Strengthening Hair Spray
Scoring this gem for half its usual price — just under $15 right now — almost feels criminal. This keratin mist blesses hair with proteins that keep strands strong, soft, and vibrant.
8. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Enjoy salon treatment and the healthiest hair you can imagine right in your own home. Some customers even report seeing noticeable improvements to damaged hair after only three washes!
9. tgin Rose Water Curl Refresher
Skip re-doing your week-old wash! Just go in with a few quick spritzes of this popular curl refresher and keep your hair on point without feeling greasy from product build-up.
10. As I Am Hair Spray, Rice Water
Rice water and biotin are a winning combination for long, strong hair. Score a full 16-ounce bottle for only $9 right now!
11. JVN Complete Hair and Scalp Treatment Oil
This oil has been a repeat purchase for one buyer with dry hair who called it a “life-changer” for improving her scalp psoriasis.
12. Dabur Amla Hair Oil
If thicker hair is what you’re after, an all-natural amla oil like this one is an amazing addition to your arsenal. And this one — which clocks in at just under $10 right now — just so happens to have a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 15,000 customers, too.
13. Red by Kiss Edge Fixer
This edge control’s all-day hold, which comes with no residue or flaking, got one buyer to retire her Got2B Glued styling glue. In fact, 88% of reviewers gave this formula either four or five stars — not too shabby, if you ask us.