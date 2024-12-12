Image Image Credit MmeEmil / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

The end of the year is fast approaching and, for many of us, that means a sudden onslaught of photo opportunities keeping us eager to look our best — from family holiday card shoots to NYE parties. And that means giving your hair a little extra TLC this time of year with some of the best Black hair products on the market.

But it can be hard having faith that the “made for all hair types” products you find online are as inclusive (and effective) as promised. So instead of spending the day combing through pages looking for the best Black hair products to get your perfect holiday ‘do, we found 13 must-haves for Type 3 and 4 hair. Of course, in the spirit of giving (and since gatekeeping isn’t cute), these hair products also make great gifts for anyone you’re shopping for with curls and coils, too.

And if you’re looking for more beauty must-haves to scoop up, check out our faves from Ulta’s Black Friday sale, going on through December!

1. Argan Magic Nourishing Hair Cream

Image Image Credit Argan Magic Image Alt Argan Magic Nourishing Hair Cream Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Besides being hydrating, this cream will fight the fizz out of any dry or wet natural hairstyle.

Buy Now

2. HEETA Shampoo Scalp Brush Massager

Image Image Credit HEETA Image Alt HEETA Shampoo Scalp Brush Massager Image Size square-medium Image Position center

A great addition to wash day, this scalp brush massager is designed to promote hair growth while scrubbing out all the dirt and dandruff fingers can’t.

Buy Now

3. Hair Steamer with Thermal Cap

Image Image Credit SISWOW Image Alt SISWOW Hair Steamer with Thermal Cap Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Conveniently travel-sized and boasting an automatic shut-off, easy adjustable head strap, and 10 temperature level settings, this deep conditioning essential earned a 4.5-star average rating.

Buy Now

4. Detangling Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb Set

Image Image Credit URTHEONE Image Alt URTHEONE Detangling Hair Brush & Wide Tooth Comb Set Image Size square-medium Image Position center

One reviewer admitted this detangler is “better than a Denman brush” for her 3c/4a combination hair — and it’s under $8 right now.

Buy Now

5. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Treatment Mask

Image Image Credit PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Image Alt PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Treatment Mask Image Size square-medium Image Position center

This mask’s great value and proven improved hair softness and curl definition earned it 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 400 reviewers. It also gets major bonus points for being paraben- and silicone-free.

Buy Now

6. YANIBEST Satin Bonnet Silk Bonnet

Image Image Credit YANIBEST Image Alt YANIBEST Satin Bonnet Silk Bonnet Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Not only does it come in 10 beautiful colors, but this bonnet also has enough room to fit practically any protective style, including braids or faux locs.

Buy Now

7. CHI Keratin Mist, Strengthening Hair Spray

Image Image Credit CHI Image Alt CHI Keratin Mist, Strengthening Hair Spray Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Scoring this gem for half its usual price — just under $15 right now — almost feels criminal. This keratin mist blesses hair with proteins that keep strands strong, soft, and vibrant.

Buy Now

8. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Image Image Credit Olaplex Image Alt Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Enjoy salon treatment and the healthiest hair you can imagine right in your own home. Some customers even report seeing noticeable improvements to damaged hair after only three washes!

Buy Now

9. tgin Rose Water Curl Refresher

Image Image Credit tgin Image Alt tgin Rose Water Curl Refresher Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Skip re-doing your week-old wash! Just go in with a few quick spritzes of this popular curl refresher and keep your hair on point without feeling greasy from product build-up.

Buy Now

10. As I Am Hair Spray, Rice Water

Image Image Credit As I Am Image Alt As I Am Hair Spray, Rice Water Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Rice water and biotin are a winning combination for long, strong hair. Score a full 16-ounce bottle for only $9 right now!

Buy Now

11. JVN Complete Hair and Scalp Treatment Oil

Image Image Credit JVN Image Alt JVN Complete Hair and Scalp Treatment Oil Image Size square-medium Image Position center

This oil has been a repeat purchase for one buyer with dry hair who called it a “life-changer” for improving her scalp psoriasis.

Buy Now

12. Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Image Image Credit Dabur Image Alt Dabur Amla Hair Oil Image Size square-medium Image Position center

If thicker hair is what you’re after, an all-natural amla oil like this one is an amazing addition to your arsenal. And this one — which clocks in at just under $10 right now — just so happens to have a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 15,000 customers, too.

Buy Now

13. Red by Kiss Edge Fixer

Image Image Credit Red by Kiss Image Alt Red by Kiss Edge Fixer Image Size square-medium Image Position center

This edge control’s all-day hold, which comes with no residue or flaking, got one buyer to retire her Got2B Glued styling glue. In fact, 88% of reviewers gave this formula either four or five stars — not too shabby, if you ask us.

Buy Now