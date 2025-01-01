Image Image Credit Delmaine Donson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Models posing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a beauty industry that has often overlooked melanin-rich skin, Black-owned skincare brands are leading a powerful shift. Innovative founders are creating solutions rooted in science, culture, and personal experience. From brightening treatments to nourishing oils and gentle cleansers, they bring a deep understanding of the specific needs of melanated skin. Many of these brands focus on using high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients while embracing sustainable practices that honor their communities and the planet. They are expanding what beauty looks like and proving that authenticity, innovation, and inclusivity can thrive together.

As consumers demand more representation, transparency, and results, Black-owned skincare lines continue to set new standards and spark important conversations. Supporting these brands is about more than beauty routines; it is about investing in companies that see you, understand you, and celebrate you. If you are ready to refresh your skincare shelf, these brands deserve your full attention.

1. Topicals

Topicals is changing the conversation around skincare with products that focus on chronic skin conditions like eczema, hyperpigmentation, and psoriasis. Founded by Olamide Olowe, the brand celebrates skin in all its forms and normalizes imperfections. With a colorful, Gen Z-friendly aesthetic, Topicals is rooted in serious dermatological science.

2. The Lip Bar

While The Lip Bar made its name in makeup, its expansion into skincare reflects the same commitment to clean beauty and inclusivity. Founder Melissa Butler emphasizes vegan, easy-to-use products for every skin tone. Their skincare line makes daily routines feel accessible and empowering, especially for those who like a no-fuss approach.

3. Undefined Beauty

Undefined Beauty brings a playful, inclusive approach to wellness-focused skincare. Founder Dorian Morris combines plant magic with clinical science to create affordable, conscious products. Undefined’s mission centers on democratizing beauty, making self-care rituals more inclusive for BIPOC communities.

4. BOLDEN

Created by Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa, BOLDEN focuses on helping women of color feel confident in their skin. Their products are packed with ingredients that target concerns like dark spots and uneven tone. With clean formulations and a dedication to education, BOLDEN is a go-to for melanin-rich skin.

5. HUE HUE

HUE HUE was founded with the belief that skincare should be as multifaceted as its users. This brand addresses the specific needs of deeper skin tones without compromising on luxurious textures or powerful ingredients. From serums to sunscreens, HUE champions radiant, healthy skin.

6. 54 Thrones

Inspired by the rich beauty traditions of Africa, 54 Thrones offers decadent, handcrafted skincare. Founder Christina Funke Tegbe sources botanicals directly from African artisans and cooperatives. The brand’s lush body butters and oils are a celebration of heritage, sustainability, and skin nourishment.

7. Rose Ingleton MD Skincare

Developed by dermatologist Dr. Rose Ingleton, this line is powered by a Jamaican SuperFruit Blend unique to the brand. Each product is designed to simplify skincare with potent, targeted formulas. Backed by clinical expertise, it’s a blend of heritage and science you can trust.

8. Buttah Skin

Created by actor and model Dorion Renaud, Buttah Skin is all about giving melanin its moment. The brand offers a curated line of products centered around hydration, radiance, and self-love. Using ingredients like organic shea and vitamin C, Buttah delivers a rich, glow-boosting experience.

9. Oui The People

Oui The People redefines beauty standards with products that promote real, unretouched skin. From shaving essentials to body serums, their lineup is about embracing every bump, scar, and curve. Founder Karen Young challenges traditional "perfection" narratives, creating skincare that feels revolutionary.

10. HYPER Skin

HYPER Skin was born from founder Desiree Verdejo’s personal journey to treat hyperpigmentation. With clinically effective ingredients like vitamin C and kojic acid, the brand offers solutions designed for melanin-rich skin. HYPER Skin’s hero serum has quickly become a cult favorite.

11. Glo Melanin

This brand, founded by Brooke Banks, was created with the intention to “revolutionize the way the beauty industry perceives and caters to melanin-rich skin tones.” They have a variety of products that not only fight hyperpigmentation and inflammation but also seek to promote natural beauty and self-love.

12. Eu’Genia Shea

Eu’Genia Shea brings the magic of pure shea butter straight from Ghana to your skincare routine. Family-run and female-led, the brand partners with Ghanaian farmers to create ultra-moisturizing balms and lotions. It is skincare rooted in tradition, sustainability, and family legacy.

13. Organic Bath Co.

Organic Bath Co. focuses on clean, conscious skincare crafted from ethically sourced ingredients. Co-founded by Gianne L. Doherty, the brand offers everything from body scrubs to face oils. Their luxurious, toxin-free products make self-care rituals feel both intentional and indulgent.

14. Beneath Your Mask

After being diagnosed with lupus, founder Dana Jackson created Beneath Your Mask to nourish and repair compromised skin. Each product is crafted with organic, healing ingredients meant to restore both skin and spirit. The line feels deeply personal, luxurious, and nurturing.

15. Brown and Coconut

Sisters Letisha Izuchi and Zeena Brown launched Brown and Coconut with a commitment to minimalism and transparency. Their plant-based products cater to sensitive and acne-prone skin without any fillers or irritants. The brand’s aesthetic is as clean as their ingredient lists — refreshingly simple and effective.