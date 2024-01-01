Image Image Credit Delmaine Donson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Group of women of color Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

With approximately two million active sellers on Amazon, there are countless clothing lines to choose from. And while having so many shopping options is great, the vast selection can make it harder for Black-owned brands to shine through.

Fortunately, we’ve done the heavy lifting, sourcing everything from thoughtfully designed, satin-lined knitted beanies to vibrant sun dresses manufactured in Lagos, Nigeria. And why would you want to miss out on luxury designs at a fraction of the price? Did we mention the even bigger savings Prime members get off select brands? But the cherry on top of this fashionable sundae is that all the fashions we’ve chosen are 100% BIPOC-founded. Who can turn down diversity and discounts?

So, remember Black History Month in February isn’t the only time to show your support for Black entrepreneurs. Buy Black year-round with our carefully vetted list of Black-owned brands you can shop on Amazon now.

1. scorched earth ESSENTIALS

Amazon customers have shared their love for high-quality ESSENTIALS sweatshirts. In addition to being a staple piece for its aesthetics, reviewers praise the sweatshirts for being “roomy and cozy.”

2. Iconi

Iconi is everything you’d want in an activewear brand in terms of both aesthetics and price. The line offers multiple styles for men and women and is beloved among its customers for the pieces’ durability and breathability. We especially love the zip-front sports bra, which offers extra support for our top-heavy girls.

3. Sergio Hudson

Citadel fans, you’ll have a special appreciation for this one. Sergio Hudson’s Nadia Cut Out Midi Dress is one you’ll notice Priyanka Chopra wearing in the show’s cover art. One of Amazon’s luxury stores, you’ll find a plethora of statement pieces from the brand, including its recent fall 2024 collection of coat dresses and jumpsuits.

4. Theophilio

If going bold is the goal, then Theophilio needs a spot on your must-shop list. The line’s designer melds his Kingston, Jamaica roots with influences from New York City to bring us this unisex collection. Take your pick between graffiti print designs and rasta color-themed prints to spice up your closet. (Also, you could score Amazon’s 10% off promotion.)

5. TEREA

Andrea Pitter brought us TEREA to show that stylish fashion isn’t just for women with deep pockets. These vegan leather cargo pants are just what you need for fall. Amazon reviewers are loving the heaviness of the material, as well as the fact that the dark cherry hue clocks in under $15.

6. Pantora

Sweater weather means bringing sweater dresses back into your rotation. These sweater dresses by Pantora have caught the attention of buyers for their flattering fit on virtually any body type. However, one reviewer recommends sizing up so the gathering at the seams doesn’t “result in a funny shape.”

7. Studio 189

A small-business gem, Studio 189’s collection of prints can help dress up any look. Co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, their pieces are made in Africa and feature tons of designs inspired by the homeland. Grab a beautiful, 100% cotton kimono for $125 with approval for a Prime Visa.

8. EleVen

Venus Williams’ EleVen brand is exactly what you’d expect: high-quality athletic essentials with a stylish twist. When it comes to inclusion, sizes start at extra small and go up to 2X. Honestly, you don’t have to be active to wear EleVen. We just like looking cute grocery shopping.

9. Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty, a brand that needs no introduction. The Pleated Lamé Unlined Bra is one of many perfect representations of Savage x Fenty. With cup sizes ranging from A to H, the brand offers the trendiest looks at affordable prices. Completely skip the super-expensive lingerie boutiques and head to Amazon’s Savage x Fenty selection for all your cute intimates.

10. Roam Load

For Roam Loud, we’ll let this customer review speak for itself: “I wore them today and all I can say is WOW! The best leggings ever. They were soft and comfortable, with great compression. Well worth the cost.”

11. Orire

Colorful. Dainty. Elegant. These are just a few ways to describe the fashions from Orire. The artistic, environmentally friendly brand, based in Lagos, Nigeria, offers fashionable pieces perfect for work or play, like the aqua-printed dress just under $200!

12. Plenty by Tracy Reese

Tracy Reese’s Plenty line marries showstopping prints and semi-modest designs for those who prefer not to show much skin. Coupled with the brand’s affordable price point, these pieces are a win-win. Check out their selection of gorgeous pieces, made for elegant and chic looks.

13. Grace Eleyae GE

Don’t worry, we’ve got your head covered, too — both literally and figuratively. Grace Eleyae GE has the most innovative pieces to protect your hair. Their silk-lined beanie is a game-changer at $23 and it’s a customer favorite, with nearly flawless reviews on Amazon. Reviewers have been praising the beanies for their comfort and softness, adding that they’re great for keeping hair moisturized.

14. Nubian Skin

Many a melanated individual knows that what many brands call “nude” isn’t exactly nude for Black and brown folks. Nubian Skin’s Shaping Sculpt Tights come in four shades made to complement different skin tones and the tights themselves help wearers achieve a sculpted, smooth silhouette.

15. Hairbrella

For only $44, you can keep your hair dry and manageable through the rain without lugging around bulky umbrellas. Hairbrella hats are made with waterproof microfiber material and UV-protective visors that bead off the heaviest of downpours. But if you’re looking for something less niche, take your pick between the brand’s unisex bucket hats, skullies, scarves, and more.