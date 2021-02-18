Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Myrlie Evers-Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Ella Baker noted, women were the "backbone of the civil rights movement," yet their contributions were often overlooked or minimized in favor of male figures. From organizing boycotts to establishing citizenship schools, Black women were the driving force behind civil rights progress. They developed innovative organizing tactics, created educational programs and maintained the day-to-day work that sustained the struggle for justice. Risking everything to secure freedom, these Black women faced racism and sexism while building the infrastructure that made movement victories possible.

Whether leading from the front lines or working behind the scenes, their leadership shaped how movements organize and fight for change. Their stories remind us that revolution is about the persistent work of those who refuse to accept injustice as inevitable.

As we continue the struggle for racial justice today, the legacy of these 14 Black women reminds us that true progress comes from the ground up, led by those who refuse to back down. Explore their impact on the Civil Rights Movement below.

1. Ella Baker transformed movement leadership

As the NAACP's director of branches, Baker revolutionized grassroots organizing by traveling thousands of miles across the South, establishing new branches and developing local leadership at great personal risk. In 1960, she founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, rejecting top-down leadership for a democratic approach that emphasized collective action. Her philosophy that "strong people don't need strong leaders" transformed how movements organize, inspiring generations of activists to prioritize grassroots power over individual charisma.

2. Septima Clark championed citizenship education

After being fired from teaching for refusing to leave the NAACP, Septima Clark developed the Citizenship Education Program at Highlander Folk School, turning education into a weapon against Jim Crow laws. Her program taught literacy and civil rights, training over 25,000 teachers and helping register countless Black voters across the South. Despite facing constant threats and being overlooked by male leaders, Clark's educational model became so successful that Martin Luther King Jr.'s Southern Christian Leadership Conference adopted it as their primary education program.

3. Diane Nash led the Freedom Rides

When violence threatened to stop the Freedom Rides in Birmingham, Alabama, Diane Nash refused to let terror win, coordinating their continuation from Nashville, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi. Her tactical leadership proved crucial to the rides' success, with MLK calling her the "driving spirit" behind lunch counter desegregation. Despite being pregnant during the height of the movement, Nash continued organizing, proving that nothing could stop a woman determined to secure freedom.

4. Fannie Lou Hamer fought for the right to vote

After being fired for trying to register to vote, Fannie Lou Hamer co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, challenging the all-white Democratic delegation at the 1964 convention. Her powerful testimony about surviving police brutality forced the nation to confront Southern violence, famously declaring she was "sick and tired of being sick and tired." Despite facing threats and economic retaliation, Hamer continued organizing until her death, helping thousands of Black Mississippians register to vote.

5. Dorothy Height organized behind the scenes

As the fourth president of the National Council of Negro Women, Dorothy Height was crucial to organizing the March on Washington, though her male peers in the Council for United Civil Rights Leadership denied her a speaking role because of her gender. She worked tirelessly to unite civil rights and women's organizations, creating coalitions that strengthened both movements. Her leadership style of "lifting as we climb" showed how women could build power even when denied public recognition.

6. Gloria Richardson challenged nonviolent tactics

As leader of the Cambridge Movement in Maryland, Gloria Richardson rejected the strict nonviolence doctrine, defending her community's right to armed self-defense against white supremacist attacks. Her militant stance and famous photograph pushing away a National Guard bayonet earned her the title "Lady General of Civil Rights" from Ebony magazine. Richardson's leadership proved that women could be militant and effective, inspiring later movements to embrace diverse tactical approaches.

7. Daisy Bates guided school integration

As Arkansas’ NAACP president, Daisy Bates orchestrated the integration of Little Rock Central High School, mentoring the Little Rock Nine while facing constant death threats and economic boycotts. She turned her home into a command center for the crisis, coordinating with lawyers, journalists and supporters while documenting every incident of harassment. Despite losing her newspaper business and facing financial ruin, Bates never wavered in her commitment to educational equality.

8. Myrlie Evers-Williams pursued justice

After her husband Medgar Evers’ assassination, Myrlie Evers-Williams spent three decades fighting for justice, finally securing conviction of his killer in 1994. She preserved crucial evidence, gave powerful testimony and kept public attention focused on the case while raising three children alone. Later becoming a NAACP chairwoman, she proved that the fight for justice requires both persistence and strategic patience.

9. Ruby Bridges integrated Elementary School

At just six years old, Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to integrate an elementary school in the South, facing angry mobs every day with remarkable courage. Despite being the only student in her class for a year due to white boycotts, she never missed a day of school. Her bravery inspired Norman Rockwell's famous painting "The Problem We All Live With," making her a symbol of children's role in the movement.

10. Mamie Till-Mobley mobilized a movement

After Emmett Till's brutal murder, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open casket funeral to "let the world see what they did to my boy." Her decision to publish the funeral photos in Jet magazine forced America to confront the reality of Southern violence. Her transformation of personal tragedy into activist momentum helped catalyze the modern Civil Rights Movement.

11. Jo Ann Robinson launched the bus boycott

Hours after Rosa Parks' arrest, Jo Ann Robinson secretly printed and distributed 50,000 flyers calling for a bus boycott, using her access to Alabama State College's mimeograph machine. Her quick action and organizational skills transformed a single act of resistance into a year-long movement that broke segregation's back. An active member of the Women's Political Council, Robinson had been planning the boycott for years, proving that women were the strategic minds behind many movement victories.

12. Claudette Colvin sparked bus resistance

Nine months before Rosa Parks, 15-year-old Claudette Colvin refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama, becoming the first person arrested for resisting bus segregation. Despite facing ostracism and becoming a plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, which desegregated Montgomery's buses, her contribution was overlooked because she was a pregnant teenager. Her courage proved that young women were often the first to challenge injustice, even when denied recognition.

13. Dorothy Cotton trained activists

As the director of SCLC's Citizenship Education Program, Dorothy Cotton trained thousands of activists in nonviolent resistance and citizenship rights through. She traveled across the South conducting workshops, often in secret to build local leadership capacity. Cotton's work proved that education was essential to movement building, creating a model for activist training that continues today.

14. Ida B. Wells-Barnett led the anti-lynching movement

Journalist Ida B. Wells-Barnett began a campaign against lynching after three of her friends were lynched by a mob in 1892. Alongside continuing to expose the violence of the act in newspapers and journals, she spoke at and organized anti-lynching societies and also helped found several important organizations, including the NAACP and National Association of Colored Women. The Pulitzer Prize winner was also a strong figure in the movement for women's rights, founding one of the first Black women’s suffrage groups, Chicago’s Alpha Suffrage Club, in 1913.