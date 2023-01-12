Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey, Quincy Brown and Shanola Hampton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards was an impactful night to remember. After multiple events celebrating the crème de la crème in film, television, music, literature and sports, the award ceremony — held on Feb. 22nd in Los Angeles — capped off the festivities.

Memorable moments included the Wayans family members' Hall of Fame induction for their decades-long contribution to film and television, former Vice President Kamala Harris receiving the prestigious Chairman’s Award and Keke Palmer winning Entertainer of the Year. However, even before the ceremony began, our favorite celebrities hit the purple carpet in their finest looks.

Check out the event’s 18 best fashion moments below!

1. Keke Palmer

Even before the self-proclaimed Millennial Diva hit the stage to be crowned Entertainer of the Year, she won the purple carpet. Palmer wore a chic, black, knee-length Versace dress with strappy heels and a vintage Christian Dior beaded choker. Still, her best accessory was her winning smile and heartfelt speech!

2. Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. took home one of the top honors of the night: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his incredible run as Tariq St. Patrick in the “Power” series. For the big event, the budding leading man wore a Deji & Kola velvet brown suit with a patterned circle eyelet on the shawl lapel, flare-cut pants and a matching turtleneck.

3. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo took a ride on the androgynous side of fashion with her menswear-inspired suit. The Wicked star wore a custom black pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that perfectly fit her figure. She accessorized with a sleek black tie, multiple Tiffany & Co. brooches, sharp sunglasses and her signature gravity-defying intricate nails!

4. Quincy Brown

Multi-hyphenate Quincy Brown hit the purple carpet with the cast of “The Family Business: New Orleans” in a shirtless look. He wore a leather blazer by Ernest W. Baker, wide-legged Sacai pants and funky Prada loafers for an effortlessly fly and young look!

5. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey wore multiple hats at this year’s NAACP festivities: host, presenter and nominee. For the carpet, she wore a showstopping black winged Gaurav Gupta gown that made her look like a goddess. The singer let her dress do all the talking, topping off the look with minimal jewelry and her famous locs in a braided updo.

6. Terrence J

Donning a bold red outfit, Terrence J made a splash on the purple carpet. The comedic actor and all-around entertainer couldn’t be missed in his well-cut suit, which he completed with a white dress shirt, black bow tie and black dress shoes. He truly served black tie excellence!

7. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson knows her way around a look. The NAACP award winner wore an all-white LaQuan Smith ensemble that left fans wanting more. Her white blazer with a flower embroidered on the lapel, thigh-high split skirt and diamond BVLGARI choker hit all the right notes for a shimmery winning look!

8. Shannon Sharpe

Everyone's favorite Unc', Shannon Sharpe, hit the purple carpet in a double-breasted black suit that he kept casual with an unbuttoned white shirt, diamond watch, bracelets, a black Hermès bag and his signature square glasses. The "Club Shay Shay" host and Pro Football Hall of Famer can now add “Best Dressed” to his resume.

9. Kamala Harris

Harris looked elegant in custom LaQuan Smith. Known for her love of suits, the Chairman’s Award winner wore a sharply cut black evening suit from the Queens-born designer over a silk shirt and flared pants as she delivered a timely speech on the challenges facing our country ahead.

10. The Wayans family

The Wayans family looked dapper — both individually and together — in their black tie looks as they took the stage for their Hall of Fame induction. From the impeccably cut suits of Damon and Damien Wayans to Kim Wayans' bold fuchsia strapless gown and Marlon Wayans' edgy leather look, the family left quite the mark on the night. Not only are they one of Hollywood's funniest families, but they are also one of the most fashionable!

11. Jurnee Smollett

“Lovecraft Country” star Jurnee Smollett hit the carpet in a strapless burgundy dress with a detailed bodice. She accessorized the sweetheart look with matching heels and a diamond necklace, resulting in an unforgettable elegant look.

12. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge, well-known for his role as Detective Alex Cross from “Cross,” looked sharp in an Amiri black suit with an embellished lapel. He went mandarin collar for his shirting underneath with a slightly flared suit pant and Christian Louboutin shoes. While the North Carolina actor plays a detective on TV, his look was all smooth criminal!

13. Kerry Washington

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture winner Kerry Washington received her flowers metaphorically and literally in her custom Prada look. Her flower-embroidered purple bandeau top and copper voluminous skirt left quite a mark — and so did her award-winning speech!

14. John David Washington

John David Washington cut a serious silhouette in his printed three-piece navy blue suit. The first-born son of legendary actor Denzel Washington and “The Piano Lesson” star completed his look with a black shirt underneath and black Chelsea boots.

15. Tamron Hall

One of our favorite daytime TV hosts, Tamron Hall, rocked the purple carpet in a one-shouldered sequined black gown with an above-the-knee slit. She flaunted a bare neck, a few earrings and her signature pixie haircut for a timeless and effortless night out.

16. Jabari Banks

Leave it to “Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks to forgo the unspoken black tie dress code with his casually fashionable look. He wore a black trench coat over a black blazer paired with a blue oxford shirt and blue jeans. The Philly native topped it off with black Maison Margiela Tabi loafers, a brown Bottega Veneta tie and black sunglasses.

17. Ebony Obsidian

The Six Triple Eight actress Ebony Obsidian looked amazing in a silver gown by Rachel Gilbert. The strapless silhouette and its draped bow across the bustline really complemented the beautiful actress' slender frame, truly popping against her brown skin.

18. Shanola Hampton

“Shameless” actress Shanola Hampton couldn’t be missed on the carpet in her bright orange Gert-Johan Coetzee sequined dress. The bold look truly took the cake with a towering braided updo and gold drop earrings. However, the cherry on top was the orange flowers atop the hairdo. What a memorable look!