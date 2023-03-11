Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz laughing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Denzel Washington is Hollywood royalty with an everyman charm that keeps him relatable. Over four decades, he’s not only delivered unforgettable roles in Training Day, Malcolm X, and Glory, but he’s also given us moments that remind us he’s more than just an actor — he’s a cultural icon. Denzel can go from dropping wisdom that leaves a whole room silent to cracking jokes that get you laughing until you’re out of breath. He brings motivation, humor, and raw authenticity wherever he goes. He’s like the wise uncle at the cookout who can inspire you to chase your dreams and then turn around and have everyone rolling with laughter.

Denzel’s impact stretches far beyond the screen, and his ability to connect with people has produced some of the most shareable, talked-about moments. Whether it’s motivating graduates with words that still trend on social media or taking over an award show with his effortlessly cool and funny energy, he knows how to captivate. The legend’s balance of seriousness and humor keeps us engaged and always anticipating what he’ll say next. When Denzel talks, people listen — and share, repost, and quote him for years to come. Here are some of his most viral moments:

1. His Dillard University commencement speech in 2015

Denzel Washington’s speech at Dillard University’s graduation went viral because of his powerful and heartfelt delivery. He spoke with conviction about faith, perseverance, and the importance of setting priorities, famously telling the graduates, “Put God first.” He also encouraged them to not fear failure with lines like, “Fail big” emphasizing that falling short is part of the path to success. This speech continues to be quoted, remixed, and shared for motivation.

2. Calling out the paparazzi

Denzel had a run-in with the paparazzi outside a museum, and it quickly became a viral moment. He kept his composure but made it clear he wasn’t here for the nonsense, using just his tone and demeanor to command respect. Fans loved seeing this side of Denzel, joking that even off-duty, he embodies the authority of his most intense roles.

3. When Denzel let the world know he was “leaving here with something”

In a now-classic clip, Denzel cheekily says, “I’m leaving here with something!” while recalling his character Alonzo Harris from Training Day. The quote has been repurposed countless times online, and people use it to express a can’t-leave-empty-handed attitude. The line perfectly captures Denzel’s flair for making scenes unforgettable and relatable.

4. Denzel not knowing Damson Idris, then meeting him

When asked about Damson Idris in an interview, Denzel casually replied that he didn’t know who the actor was before saying, “No disrespect, Dancin’!” The clip went viral, and when the two eventually met, the internet exploded with excitement. Their meeting was a warm exchange, and fans were thrilled to see Idris’ respect for the OG, as he even referred to him as “Uncle Denzel.”

Check out Idris’ hilarious recollection of their meeting here.

5. His speech honoring Lenny Kravitz

While honoring Lenny Kravitz as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Denzel had the musician and audience cracking up with laughter. Their genuine friendship was on full display and social media lit up, loving how the film veteran handled the speech with ease, sincerity and humor.

6. Announcing his retirement and upcoming Black Panther role

The buzz surrounding Denzel’s possible retirement from acting caused waves online. The idea of him stepping away from the big screen got people in their feelings. Denzel also casually announced his role in the next ‘Black Panther’ film. Check out the clip above where he talked about his plans. It’s worth noting, however, that he has since clarified his statement about retiring.

7. Giving his wife credit for their kids’ talent

Denzel went viral for giving all the credit for his children’s success to his wife, Pauletta Washington. He praised her influence, saying she’s the one responsible for their talent and upbringing. This heartfelt moment resonated widely and highlighted the strength and love in their partnership.

8. Denzel’s incredible JAY-Z impression

Denzel once showed off an unexpectedly accurate JAY-Z impression that left people amazed. Mimicking Hov’s signature voice and mannerisms, he nailed it so well that the video spread like wildfire. Fans couldn’t get over how effortlessly Denzel captured the essence of one of Hip Hop’s greats.

9. The courtside incident

A video of Denzel having a tense exchange courtside at a basketball game circulated, with social media joking that the other guy was lucky Denzel didn’t switch into Equalizer mode. The humor around the moment only grew as memes and comments imagined what would’ve happened if he did.

10. Denzel laughing at Jamie Foxx’s impression of him

Jamie Foxx’s spot-on impersonation of Denzel is a fan-favorite, but what really made it gold was Denzel’s reaction. The way he cracked up, while genuinely enjoying Jamie’s impersonation, made the moment go viral. Seeing the pioneering talent appreciate the joke added an extra layer of joy to an already hilarious moment.