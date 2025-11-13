Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe/Contributor via Getty Images, Neil Mockford/Contributor via Getty Images, and WWD/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long, Mahershala Ali, and Halle Berry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Black Hollywood stays abundant with talent that never seems to age — not in energy, not in impact, and definitely not in appearance. It doesn’t matter when they broke out. These stars prove that time can be an ally, sharpening their presence instead of diminishing it. From Nia Long’s perpetual glow to Idris Elba’s mature charisma, these figures embody the kind of timelessness that audiences can’t help but admire.

And, like the legends in Part 1, their longevity goes far beyond looks. Their work continues to resonate across genres, generations, and mediums, reflecting artists who evolve with intention and grace. They’ve built careers defined by reinvention, self-assurance, and cultural influence, all while maintaining the kind of natural radiance that only gets better over the years.

Here’s to another group of Black stars who prove time and time again that “Black don’t crack” is more than a phrase. It’s a legacy.

1. Nia Long

Her warm glow and classic beauty remain as captivating as her breakout roles from the ’90s to today.

2. Idris Elba

The definition of mature charm, his presence grows stronger and smoother with every new project.

3. Taraji P. Henson

Her vibrant spirit and radiant complexion make her look as youthful as her earliest screen appearances.

4. Taye Diggs

His easy smile and timeless appeal give the same heartthrob energy he brought to his earliest roles.

5. Halle Berry

Decades into her career, Halle’s luminous skin and effortless elegance continue to set beauty standards.

6. Terrence Howard

His sharp features and polished style have stayed remarkably consistent across his entire filmography.

7. Thandiwe Newton

Her striking features and grounded confidence glow with the same brilliance she’s had since her debut.

8. Denzel Washington

A true legend whose dignified presence and refined charisma only deepened with time.

9. Kerry Washington

Her bright smile and signature poise give her an ageless, camera-ready glow year after year.

10. Will Smith

Will’s energetic presence and smooth charm make it hard to pinpoint any visible passage of time.

11. Naomie Harris

With her glowing complexion and understated elegance, she remains effortlessly timeless.

12. Mahershala Ali

His poised demeanor and refined features project a quiet, ageless sophistication.

13. Jada Pinkett Smith

Her sculpted features and vibrant energy make her look as striking as she did in the ’90s.

14. Lance Gross

Still serving leading-man looks, Lance’s youthful glow and sharp style remain undeniable.

15. Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Her luminous skin and regal presence give her an ageless, polished radiance on every red carpet.