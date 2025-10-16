Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actors Larenz Tate and Nia Long attend Uptown Honors Hollywood Celebration at Lure on February 25, 2016. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Nia Long and Larenz Tate are infusing that ’90s kind of love into their next collaboration. The actors are set to reunite on screen for a new Netflix romance inspired by Maxwell’s iconic debut album, Urban Hang Suite. The film was penned by screenwriter Kay Oyegun and will be directed by Eugene Ashe.

Long spoke about her upcoming projects in a feature published by The Cut on Oct. 9. She shared that the untitled Netflix film will begin in December. According to Deadline, the film’s plot is still under wraps. So far, only Long and Tate have been confirmed, but for longtime fans, that's enough to secure viewership.

The streaming powerhouse shared an Instagram post on Wednesday (Oct. 15), teasing, “Our ‘90s love duo is back,” and followers flooded the comment section with excitement and anticipation. One follower wrote, “And literally we don’t even need to hear anything else. WE. ARE. WATCHING.” Similarly, a second individual remarked, “Don’t matter the title, storyline, or plot. We [are] watching.” A third supporter exclaimed, “Their chemistry on screen is so top tier. Looking forward to this!” A fourth reaction read, “I’m so excited! I was hoping for a Love Jones sequel just to see them back on screen together! But this works too!”

The actors first appeared as each other’s love interests, Nina and Darius, in Love Jones, a 1997 romantic comedy set in Chicago. The theatrically released flick has been a cult classic ever since.

Nia Long and Larenz Tate share a timeless chemistry

During the 2024 holiday season, Long and Tate starred together in a Walmart Christmas commercial. The “Power” actor affectionately called his leading lady “babe,” setting off an eruption of Love Jones nostalgia. One viewer half-jokingly reacted to the ad, "If y'all did this commercial to see if people want another Love Jones movie, the answer is we absolutely do!" To date, plans to reprise their roles have not been made public. The duo is also co-stars in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. As for their bond, Long told The Cut they share “a beautiful friendship” and that “you don’t get chemistry like that often.” She continued, “What we created together was a gift to me, a gift to him, [and] a gift to Black people. A gift to the world, really. Everyone loves Love Jones.”

Whether it’s the nostalgia of Love Jones or the soulful influence of Urban Hang Suite, this reunion is already generating excitement!