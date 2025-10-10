Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long attends "Remembering Love Jones" during the 2025 American Black Film Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have established a respectful co-parenting relationship after their public breakup in 2022.

The former couple share the same priority in protecting their son, Kez Sunday Udoka’s, well-being.

The actress is carving a new chapter in her career with her forthcoming memoir and is also expected to appear in 2026’s long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic.

Nia Long is leaving heartbreak behind as she carves out a new chapter in life. In a new feature story for The Cut, the beloved cultural icon opened up about her breakup with Ime Udoka, the roles that fans adore and the projects she has in store.

Long and the former Boston Celtics head coach ended their years-long engagement in 2022 after he faced public accusations of having an affair with a female member of the organization. Ime was suspended for the 2022-2023 season and later relieved of his duties.

In his public statement regarding the scandal, the retired NBA player reportedly told journalist Malika Andrews, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down.”

In her recent sit-down, The Best Man star told the publication that she and her ex have since landed in a harmonious space post-split. The co-parents even vacationed as a family over the summer with their son, Kez Sunday Udoka.

“We’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding,” she shared. “There’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other.” Long explained that her hope is to not pass trauma along to her children. She is also a mother to an adult son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship.

Moreover, she expressed support for Ime as she mentioned, “I don’t talk much about my personal life ’cause it’s no one’s business, but every now and then people speculate things on social media, and it’s like, me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does. We can have experiences with our son and make him the priority.”

Nia Long on reflecting Black women on film and her next career move

The Brooklyn native has been a star since her roles in cult classics like Boyz n the Hood and Love Jones. Long said the resonance that viewers experience with her films is inspiring. “That’s why I do what I do: to make people feel something, to think about things differently, and to understand Black culture in a way that feels very authentic to us,” she said. Furthermore, the award-winning actress noted, “The women that I play are obviously a reflection of who people think I am in the world or what my work has shown me to be. But I also feel like, isn’t this who we are as Black women?”

As for what’s next, Long will be releasing her memoir in 2026. She described the book as a “really honest” look at the parallels of her life on and off the screen and her journey of self-care. Fans will also see her portray Katherine Jackson in the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, co-starring Larenz Tate next year.